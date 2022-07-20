Log In Register
Elon Musk thinks the earth is empty of humans, but humans on Twitter aren’t in complete agreement

Sandra Theres Dony
Elon Musk is back at it again. Musk’s recent tweet shows the billionaire’s concern over the fact that planet earth is empty of humans. Yes, you heard it right. Apparently, 7.96 billion humans isn’t a good enough number for the wealthiest man on earth. This is not the first time Musk has kickstarted a discussion about a probable underpopulation crisis. And it doesn’t look like this will be the last time. Let us take a look at the tweet.

It is a known fact that Musk’s tweets often leave the users incredulous and even doubting their sanity. However, this time, Musk might be partially right. Read along to know more.

Twitter Reacts

According to Musk, the earth is basically empty of humans. Thankfully, Twitter is not empty of responses to this statement. While some of the users are in complete agreement with the billionaire, others are quite appalled. The mixed reactions are quite reflected in the chain reaction of responses to the tweet.

Talking about the underpopulation crisis, while Musk might be right about the population growth slowing down, the UN doesn’t think that it is time to worry about an imminent underpopulation crisis. This means Musk can probably stop contributing to crisis resolution. After all, the man has done more than enough towards a hypothetical crisis. Let us take a look at the reactions on Twitter to see what people think about Musk’s ‘high’ level thoughts and concerns.

Are we going to really ignore the fact that humans aren’t the only species on earth?

Exactly!

Talk about a philosophical comeback.

Well, the bottom line is that when most people think twice or at least once before tweeting, Musk doesn’t think at all. As simple as that.

Everybody is wondering the same.

Looks like Musk doesn’t consider us to be humans.

We are already doing a great job degrading the land. How about we leave the oceans alone?

This should solve half of the problems

Research and Musk’s tweets don’t go hand in hand.

Or at least do a fact check?

Some people conveniently forget that fact.

 

 

 

 

