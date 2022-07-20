Elon Musk thinks the earth is empty of humans, but humans on Twitter aren’t in complete agreement

Elon Musk is back at it again. Musk’s recent tweet shows the billionaire’s concern over the fact that planet earth is empty of humans. Yes, you heard it right. Apparently, 7.96 billion humans isn’t a good enough number for the wealthiest man on earth. This is not the first time Musk has kickstarted a discussion about a probable underpopulation crisis. And it doesn’t look like this will be the last time. Let us take a look at the tweet.

Earth is basically empty of humans — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2022

It is a known fact that Musk’s tweets often leave the users incredulous and even doubting their sanity. However, this time, Musk might be partially right. Read along to know more.

Twitter Reacts

According to Musk, the earth is basically empty of humans. Thankfully, Twitter is not empty of responses to this statement. While some of the users are in complete agreement with the billionaire, others are quite appalled. The mixed reactions are quite reflected in the chain reaction of responses to the tweet.

Talking about the underpopulation crisis, while Musk might be right about the population growth slowing down, the UN doesn’t think that it is time to worry about an imminent underpopulation crisis. This means Musk can probably stop contributing to crisis resolution. After all, the man has done more than enough towards a hypothetical crisis. Let us take a look at the reactions on Twitter to see what people think about Musk’s ‘high’ level thoughts and concerns.

Are we going to really ignore the fact that humans aren’t the only species on earth?

And people say overpopulation is the problem. Sigh. Earth could basically maintain 2 to 3 times the current population. Earth has enough resources. This mindset that people have regarding overpopulation needs to shift & people need to be made aware about the population collapse — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) July 20, 2022

Exactly!

why do you want more? — Fran (@Fraaanchuuu) July 20, 2022

Talk about a philosophical comeback.

No, it’s full of empty humans! — Ana Braga👑🐝 (@TheAnaBraga) July 20, 2022

Well, the bottom line is that when most people think twice or at least once before tweeting, Musk doesn’t think at all. As simple as that.

I am really interested in the info how it comes that @elonmusk is totally and absolutely convinced that we have not enough humans on earth. On what evidence is that thinking based? 8 billion humans and still growing. Please explain and show relevant studies — Yasef Alon (@YasefAlon) July 20, 2022

Everybody is wondering the same.

Literally me re than at any point in history. 8 billion is empty? How much did you smoke today, man?!? — Ryan Cooper (@OrionCopernicus) July 20, 2022

Looks like Musk doesn’t consider us to be humans.

Except for the 8 billion of us, who have pushed our climate to the brink. — Nick Hedley (@nickhedley) July 20, 2022

We are already doing a great job degrading the land. How about we leave the oceans alone?

We could also make artificial Islands in the ocean if the land ever actually becomes overpopulated. — Evelyn Janeidy Arevalo ♡ (@JaneidyEve) July 20, 2022

This should solve half of the problems

Research and Musk’s tweets don’t go hand in hand.

I want to know what research led him to this conclusion. While technologies will be making overpopulation less of a problem. We still have a climate crisis that could make much more of the earth uninhabitable very quickly — Glyn (@gtothet123) July 20, 2022

Or at least do a fact check?

You really need to do your research kid:)! — Jean M. O'Brien☮️ (@Oldlady12345) July 20, 2022

Some people conveniently forget that fact.