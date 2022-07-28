Amazon workers in Illinois file federal complaint over racism faced at workplace.

This week, Tori Davis, a former worker from Amazon.com Inc went on to file complaints with the EEOC- Equal Employment Opportunity Commission with 25 more employees. In these, reports specify how they accused Amazon compelling them to continue working in an unsafe atmosphere.

The concerns brought forward by Davis were regarding the company’s treatment of a racist death threat. Moreover, she claimed that the e-commerce giant sacked her from the company following her threatening to take legal steps if they continued neglecting the matter.

Two months ago, employees at the MDW2 warehouse situated at Joliet, Illinois, which is about 35 miles away from Chicago reported the receipt of racing messages. These were two in number which the ‘N-word’ written on the wall of one of the restrooms of the warehouse. These details were revealed by the complaint they these workers filed with the commission.

Davis, a former Black employee of the company, stopped working without the pay following the discovery of the graffiti by her co-workers. Following an investigation of the matter by the police, the retailer allegedly went on to send a message to the workers. The text read how law enforcement did not locate any threats to the safety of the platform.

Further revelations from the complaint:

It went on to show how the retail giant enabled its white staff at the warehouse to put on an attire that represented the Confederate flag. Allegedly, one such worker was wearing clothes where other employees could ‘prominently’ identify the flag on a number sections of the shirt.

A spokesperson from the company gave a statement regarding the matter to concerned authorities. They stated how the company ‘works hard’ for the protections of its workers from any type of discrimination, and for the provision of an atmosphere which make the people feel secure. They specified how neither ‘hate’ nor ‘racism’ had any space in the ‘society,’and neither does the retail giant tolerate it.

David, during a press conference, stated how she hopes see the company puts into place more safety policies at the warehouse. Along with it, enhance presentations for coloured employees at the location, in addition to appealing her own termination.

Previously, Amazon had been accused of having permitted racism in its work environment. In 2021, a manager working the Amazon Web Services sector stated how she fell victim to harassment from her supervisor by means of racial tropes. Moreover, the retail giant has maintained the reputation of letting go of its staff who have tried to enhance workplace situations.