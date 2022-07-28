Twitter is talking about Trump’s reform turned scam yet again

Donald Trump has indeed left a mark in history for all the wrong reasons. His tenure as the president of the United States is punctuated with misgivings and mishaps that it is not surprising anymore when some potentially appalling news related to his rule comes up. At the moment, the Twitter town is busy talking about the GOP tax scam which was one of the major shams of Trump’s presidency and also perhaps one of the hardest beatings America took. Twitter is once again calling out this so-called reform which turned out to be a pure scam aimed at promoting and backing the big corporations and the super-rich while completely disregarding the working population. Read along to know more.

The What and Why

Then-president Donald Trump introduced the Tax Cuts And Jobs Act masked as a bill for the working class which would bolster their wages. However, very soon the bill proved to be the opposite of what it claimed to be by delivering “big benefits to the rich and corporations but nearly none for working families.” However, we cannot deny the fact that Trump was brilliant at marketing because who else could sell a bill for the rich as one for the working class?

According to a statement given by Connie Razza, chief of campaigns and policy at CDP, “We have to call out Trump’s tax plan for what it is, a scam. He sold this as a benefit for working people, but the report shows clearly that it only caters to the super-wealthy, historically white, corporate class.” Talk about playing favorites.

In fact, on the day he signed the legislation, he made a rather contradictory statement saying that it is a”bill for the middle class” while also stating that “corporations are literally going wild over this, I think even beyond my expectations.” Safe to say that we now know why the corporations were going wild over the bill and who the bill was actually for. The Twitter town is fuming as it goes back to the GOP tax scam and its long-standing impacts while calling out the Republicans for clamoring about the same. Let us take a look.

