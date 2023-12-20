Amazon has announced its new year-end sale, with discounts on many tech products, from other tech appliances to smartphones! However, if you want to upgrade to a new smartphone this year, we have covered you with some amazing leading smartphone deals for this Amazon Year-End Sale, where you can take the best discounts.

So, if you want to upgrade to a new smartphone for this year, we have covered some of the best discounts on the phone, from the new iPhone 13 series to the Galaxy S series and even OnePlus phones.

Amazon Year-End Sale – Best Discounts on Smartphones

As the year 2023 is all making its way to an end, we have got you covered with some fantastic deals and discounts for smartphones right now.

Apple iPhone 13 for Rs. 52,999

Right now, you can get the phone for as low as Rs. 52,999, which makes this phone the cheapest iPhone of all time.

Regarding the smartphone’s specs, the phone comes with a widely spread 6.1-inch display and a Super Retina XDR panel that offers the best color reproduction.

Apple has yet to take a step behind on other specs, either, where on the camera side, you get a housed camera on the rear side with a primary and Ultrawide angle sensor combined.

Over and above, the phone gets its power from the latest and most powerful A15 Bionic SoC, which offers the best combination of performance and efficiency.

OnePlus 11R 5G for Rs. 39,999

If you have a strict budget of below Rs. 40,000, this new OnePlus 11R 5G phone is the right choice to make a new upgrade where you get the best Android phone and the best suitable specification.

Now, talking about the specs for the new OnePlus 11R 5G phone, the phone is among the latest 5G flagships where you get the power from the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which is a new 5G chipset offering the best performance.

A 6.7-inch panel on the front side is an AMOLED panel for better multimedia consumption. This new display is a 120Hz refresh rate panel that offers the Super Fluid Experience to the users. Over and above, you also get a 360Hz Touch Response Rate.

The phone comes with a trio-housed camera on the rear side where you get a 50MP primary sensor combined with an 8MP Ultrawide and a 2MP Macro sensor. On the front side, you will also get a 16MP Selfie shooter.

The battery you get here is a 5000mAh battery, supported with faster wired charging of 100W. You get a faster 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and quicker UFS 3.1 storage.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G for Rs. 24,999

If you want to take the phone price down below, you can focus on this phone, where you get a good phone for the price with great specs onboard.

Moving to the specification side of this new phone, you will get a 6.43-inch spread display and a faster FLUID AMOLED Panel that offers the best color reproduction out of the box.

Moving to the best part, here you get a trio of housed cameras on the rear side, a 64MP primary sensor combined with an 8MP Ultrawide angle sensor, and a 2MP depth/telephoto sensor. On the front side, you get a 16MP selfie shooter.

The smartphone’s specs include a faster 8GB of RAM combined with 128GB of internal storage, which is also a UFS 2.1 Storage.

On the power side, you get the faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor and an Octa Core Processor with a Kryo 570 CPU, which offers an overall improvement of 20% in performance.