Korean-based giant Samsung has been gearing up for the release of their all-*new flagship for the year, the Galaxy S24 series, which is all set to make its way to release in the coming year.

With a lot of buzz about the new flagship phone for the year, we have some of the latest updates about the upcoming flagship. A new leak was revealed by a famous tipster, Ahmed Qwaider, who shared specific details about the Galaxy S24 Ultra Phone’s specs. Let’s now look into the specification and feature sides, especially since we have leaked about the camera, leaving all smartphone fans excited for this next new flagship.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra’s latest leak by Ahmed Qwaider

Ahmed Qwaider is among the latest tipsters and is more famous all around the world; he is known for his best tips and leaks about many smartphones and other tech products.

⭕️#GalaxyS24Ultra 200mp

50mp.(10x Optical Quality😉)

12mp

10mp

12 Front 💥Screen:GG Armor/2600nits🔥🔥 💥Frame:Titanium frame is 56% better than Aluminum🔥 💥Snapdragon8 Gen3 In most countries of the world,not just America&China

💥Cooling: Better 1,9X

💥DDR5X 💥5000mAh. 25w pic.twitter.com/XqrARVw5lx — Ahmed Qwaider (@AhmedQwaider888) December 18, 2023

Now, talking about this new flagship, here we have Ahmed sharing further details about the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra phone, where the tipsters shared that the smartphone will be offering 56% more durability thanks to its Titanium casing, which reduces the weight as well as increasing the overall durability of the phone this movie takes an edge over the predecessor models including the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Samsung is transitioning from aluminum framing to titanium framing, which is an excellent move for offering the best durability. Apple has already executed a similar concept for their iPhone users; recently, we saw the iPhone 15 series adopting the all-new Titanium framing.

Camera Leaks

His tweet also shares details about the camera for the upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra, where he shares that Samsung will be going with a trio of housed cameras on the rear side where you will be getting that massive 200MP primary sensor combined with a 50MP sensor for zoom and then at last a 10MP plus 10MP sensor. You will get a 12 MP regular selfie sensor on the front side.

Screen Details

Some display/screen details for the Galaxy S24 Ultra revealed where it’s been said that we will be getting that GG Armor display, which can now get even brighter where you can get around 2600 NITS of peak brightness.

Chipset and Battery

That was about the camera, display, and even the design. Moving to the chipset side, we have the latest reports sharing that Qualcomm will be going with the latest and excellent flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. However, this chipset is only applied to some variants, but we might see a few countries go with the Samsung Exynos chipset. On the Exynos variant, we might see the all-new Exynos 2400 SoC, which will see a huge upgrade in CPU and GPU performance.

Moving to the RAM side, we will see a bigger 5000mAh battery, which can charge faster with a wired charging, around 25W. On the battery and charging side, there are no such charges asked! However, again, we will be getting that 5000mAh battery combined with the regular 25W charger, which you also get with the box.

Conclusion

Regarding the Galaxy S24 Ultra phone, we can expect this phone to be great to go with right now! However, the smartphone will also among the premium phone that will be getting a expensive price tag post its launch.

As of now, these are the details we know so far. However, we will update you with more updates in the future.