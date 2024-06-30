Amazon is getting ready for the largest Prime Day yet: Many of them are already out with great prices. Another fantastic early bird deal is the Blink Outdoor 4 security camera reduced by a massive 60% off. My friends, if you want to increase your home security and you have a limited budget for it, this is your lucky ticket!

What’s the Deal?

The Blink Outdoor 4, which is usually retailed at $339. It now costs fifty dollars less and can be bought for one hundred and thirty-two dollars. Wow, that means you get to save a staggering $207! This offer is particularly for Amazon Prime members, though if you’re not one yet, do not panic. This deal, along with all other prime day deals, can be availed from July 16th, and you can also register for the free trial for 30 days.

Why Blink Outdoor 4?

Perhaps you are asking questions such as; why should I bother with the Blink Outdoor 4 in the first place? Well, let me tell you, it has to be one of the best battery-powered outdoor security cameras on the market. It’s like envisioning a security camera which does not require frequent charging. The Blink Outdoor 4 is a good product, promising users a two-year battery life, using only two AA batteries. That’s right, two years! As if you have a security personnel who does not have his/her shift changed.

Top-Notch Features

This clever camera is Full HD and its recording can be done during the day and at night. It doesn’t matter if the sun is high, it’s raining, or the middle of the night, everything comes through super clear. It has 110-degree viewing angle so it captures everything that is going on. And if there is any movement, it sends an alert right into your smartphone. It is kind of like having an extremely perceptive watchdog that is always on the prowl.

But wait, there’s more! Audio is also available in Blink Outdoor 4 and it is also two-way. And therefore, should you ever find yourself in an undesirable position of having to confront a hooligan who has sneaked into your home, you can always spook this fellow by speaking through this apparatus. In addition, it is compatible with Alexa, which allows you to manipulate the device only using your voice. Many of today’s young people have likely never seen such a thing but for the user of the Amazon Echo to say “Alexa, show me the backyard” is such a cool thing to say.

User Friendly

Worried about the setup? Don’t be! The Blink Outdoor 4 is very easy to use and it comes with some of the best features in the market. It does not even require someone who has surplus knowledge in computers and other related gadgetry to make the device work. If these are followed carefully, then one may easily install the home security system by himself.

Last Words

It is always attractive to get offers that cannot be declined since they contain good incentives and terms that cannot be rejected.

taking into the account the characteristics of the features mentioned above and the unbelievably low price drop …it looks foolish not to do it. Even without a discount it was one of the cheapest models currently available, and now, for 60% off its price, it is basically a downright bargain.

If you’re looking for other options, there are the best video doorbells brands to consider including Arlo, Ring, Eufy, and Google. Just a little hint, but wait for even more great offers when the next Prime Day is just near the corner.