Even besides mastering the basketball court, Shaquille O’Neal also knows how to make business deals too! Two years ago, Shaq caught everyone’s eye when he boasted about his numerous streams of income . While being a guest on Earn Your Leisure, the 49-year-old revealed that he is more than just some of the cars’ official sponsors. Although big Shaq retired his basketball shoes, this man has been hard at work creating a empire that’s big.

As easy as Basketball: From Slam Dunks to Business Deals

All of us are familiar with Shaq from his glorious days on the basketball court, entertaining commercials for The General, or Gold Bond, to mention a few.. Shaq asked the podcast hosts, “Who owns Marilyn Monroe? Who owns Elvis Presley? Who owns Forever 21?” The hosts of the podcast were quite stunned when Shaq replied, “Me” In case you are also wondering, Shaq didn’t give us all the details of owning these big brands but he did remind everyone that there was more to him than just basketball.

He said: My real business is I own 50 brands. When this man finally retired, he started asking himself what kind of business some of these celebrities have, because they never retire from the limelight. This he discovered by forging partnership with big companies. In his early 2015 campaign, Shaq partnered with Authentic Brand Group, Simon Property Group, and Brookfield Property Partners. A lot of money they bought his brand, and Shaq, half of which invested back into the company. And now this fellow is holding a position of the second in command of the company!

Shaq himself said: “I invested money back into the company and now I own all those other brands — so if Shaq ever goes away, we still got Elvis.” Of course, this is planning for the future in the best way possible! Shaq’s net worth is approximately $400 million, based on NBC Sports. Oh, he has a lot of businesses! Today, he owns 155 Five Guys Burgers and Fries restaurants, 17 Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, 150 car washes, 40 fitness centers, a shopping mall, and a movie theater, and also some night clubs in Las Vegas.

But for Shaq, it was not about how much money he could make out of the shoes, but he was particular about Nike. He said in an interview with Front Office Sports that he spends his money in the things that give people joy and transform lives. “I invests, not for monetary benefits but if it is going to impact the lives of people,” he said. Shaq’s mom does not want the articles that boast about Shaq’s earnings and therefore he does not want some things to be exposed.

In terms of investments Shaq is super excited about, one of them is esports. He recalled that one day his children began to insist on going to the Staples Center to watch other children playing video games. It was interesting for Shaq to see that 60,000 children could scream just as loud as during the basketball match. He was certain that esports were going to be the next big thing. “I knew it then, I know it now: Still esports is one of the two fastest growing industries and it just draws people in”, Shaq said.

A Legacy Beyond Basketball

This is the true story of Shaq, the basketball revolutionist, to Shaq the business tycoon. He is not merely investing but he is also trying to ensure that the legacy remains intact or continues even after he is gone. This proves that Shaq is planning for the longer term, for instance owning of brands such as Forever 21 and Elvis Presley. He is not just a business man but an eagle that is always able to locate a worm hole where others cannot.

So every time you probably pass by a Forever 21 store or hear an Elvis song, just think that Shaquille O’neal might have something to do with it.