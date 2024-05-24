Seattle, WA – Amazon is set to overhaul its Alexa voice assistant with advanced generative artificial intelligence (AI) and will introduce a monthly subscription fee, sources familiar with the company’s plans have revealed. Amazon plans to give Alexa an AI overhaul to enhance its capabilities.

The tech giant plans to launch a more conversational version of Alexa later this year, aiming to compete with AI-powered chatbots from Google and OpenAI. Unlike previous upgrades, this new version of Alexa will not be included in the $139-per-year Prime membership. Amazon has not yet finalized the subscription price, according to a source.

Pressure from Competitors

Amazon plans to give Alexa an AI overhaul, and this aims to make Alexa smarter and more competitive in the market. Alexa, once a revolutionary product in 2014, now faces stiff competition from newer AI technologies. OpenAI’s recently announced GPT-4o can handle two-way conversations and real-time translation. Google’s Gemini also features advanced generative AI capabilities. These innovations have led some experts, like NYU’s Scott Galloway, to label them as potential “Alexa and Siri killers.”

The transition of leadership from Jeff Bezos to Andy Jassy in 2021 marked a shift in priorities for Alexa. Sources indicate that Jassy, focused on optimizing Amazon’s operations during the pandemic, was less impressed with Alexa’s capabilities. This shift resulted in reduced emphasis on Alexa, once a pet project of Bezos.

Under Jassy, the Alexa division has faced increased pressure to justify its costs. The team has undergone significant restructuring, with many members transitioning to Amazon’s artificial general intelligence (AGI) team. The division, once sprawling with thousands of employees, is now tasked with making Alexa a competitive, AI-driven product.

Competitive Edge and Financial Considerations

Amazon plans to give Alexa an AI overhaul, and now Alexa will be capable of deeper two-way conversations and real-time translation. Despite selling over 500 million Alexa-enabled devices, Amazon faces the challenge of maintaining relevance amidst the AI boom. The cost of implementing generative AI is significant, estimated at 2 cents per query. Internal discussions have floated potential subscription prices, ranging from single-digit amounts to $20 per month, in line with OpenAI’s ChatGPT pricing.

Jeff Bezos remains involved in Amazon’s AI initiatives. Reports indicate he is concerned about Amazon’s position in the AI race and has been actively communicating with executives about strategic decisions and competitor moves.

Amazon plans to use its own AI model, Titan, in the new Alexa upgrade. With an extensive installed user base, the stakes are high for Amazon to deliver a reliable and advanced AI experience. The upcoming subscription model is a strategic move to offset the substantial costs associated with AI development and deployment.

Strengths and Opportunities

Improved Capabilities: By integrating generative AI, Amazon aims to make Alexa more conversational and capable. This upgrade is crucial as it addresses the limitations of the current version, which has lagged behind recent AI advancements from competitors like Google and OpenAI. The new features, such as deeper two-way conversations and real-time translation, could significantly enhance user experience.

With over 500 million Alexa-enabled devices sold, Amazon has a substantial installed user base. This widespread presence in homes provides a ready market for the upgraded Alexa. Users already familiar with the device might be inclined to subscribe for enhanced capabilities, especially if the new features prove valuable in daily tasks.

While the subscription model can bring in revenue, it also poses risks. Current Alexa users, accustomed to free services, might resist paying for features they perceive as incremental. Determining the right price point is critical. A fee that is too high could deter users, while a too-low price might not cover the costs.

Amazon faces intense competition from AI leaders like Google and OpenAI. These companies have made significant strides in AI technology, setting high standards for conversational abilities and functionality.

Also Read: Elon Musk Says ‘None of Us Will Have a Job’ in Bold Prediction of AI’s Impact.