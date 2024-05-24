In the modern world, where digitization and automation are becoming an integral part of successful businesses, Robotic Process Automation (RPA) plays a key role in optimizing work processes. It enables companies to accelerate routine tasks, minimize errors, and free up employees for more complex and creative assignments.

In this article, together with experts from the IT company Avenga, we will explore best practices and common mistakes in developing RPA solutions to help your company derive maximum benefit from this technology without unnecessary risks and costs.

Best practices in RPA development

Quality rpa development services require not only technical knowledge but also a strategic approach to selecting and optimizing processes. Properly chosen and skillfully developed solutions can bring significant benefits by improving productivity and reducing costs. Let us look at the key best practices that can help avoid common mistakes and increase ROI from RPA implementation.

Planning and process analysis before automation

First and foremost, successful RPA development begins with thorough planning and process analysis. It is important to identify which processes are suitable for automation based on their frequency, standardization, and return on investment. For example, Amazon used RPA to automate the order processing process. Research showed that such automation allowed reducing order processing time and significantly decreasing the number of errors associated with manual data entry. This enabled the company to accelerate order fulfillment and improve customer satisfaction.

Developing a flexible and scalable solution

Creating a scalable and flexible RPA system ensures long-term stability and the ability to adapt to changing business needs. For instance, Zalando, a major European online fashion and footwear platform, implemented RPA in its customer support service. The developed system was successfully integrated with the company’s CRM and ERP systems, facilitating data exchange and enhancing customer service quality. The RPA system demonstrated its effectiveness during peak periods when there was a need to handle a large volume of inquiries without the need to increase the workforce.

Quality assurance and testing

Testing and quality assurance are critical aspects of RPA development as they help avoid errors that could have serious consequences. For example, HSBC, one of the world’s largest banks, actively implements RPA for processing credit applications. The bank conducted a series of stress tests before launching the system to ensure its reliability and ability to handle high loads. This allowed it to confidently launch the system, ensuring its efficient operation even under peak load conditions.

Common mistakes in RPA development

Implementing RPA promises significant benefits for businesses, including increased productivity and cost reduction. However, like any technology, RPA may encounter a range of issues if its development and implementation is not carefully considered. Specialists from Avenga, one of the leading IT companies, have shared with us the most common mistakes that organizations make when implementing automated solutions. We hope this will help you avoid pitfalls and increase the likelihood of success for your project.

Underestimating the complexity of processes to be automated

This can lead to incomplete automation or frequent system failures. For example, Target faced challenges when attempting to automate the entire supply chain. The company did not conduct a thorough analysis of each stage of the supply chain, leading to system failures due to unaccounted differences in data formats from different suppliers and frequent changes in orders. As a result, Target experienced downtime and significant financial losses.

Ignoring user experience

When developing RPA solutions, it is important to consider the usability and clarity of the interface for end users. Underestimating this aspect can lead to employees rejecting the new system. SAP implemented an automated system for internal document management but failed to make the interface sufficiently intuitive for non-technical users. As a result, employees preferred to continue using manual document management methods, significantly reducing the expected efficiency of the implemented RPA system.

Insufficient attention to security

Security is a critically important element of any IT system, including RPA. Neglecting this aspect can lead to data breaches and other serious consequences. For example, Citibank faced security issues after implementing RPA for handling customer inquiries. Inadequate attention to data protection in RPA scripts allowed hackers to access customers’ personal information, leading to significant reputational and financial losses for the bank.

Neglecting user training and support

Effective RPA implementation does not end with the system launch. It is important to provide proper training and support for users. Adobe implemented an RPA system for automating data entry processes but failed to provide adequate training for its employees. Lack of training resulted in employees being unable to fully utilize the capabilities of the new system, leading to numerous errors, dissatisfaction among staff, and a decrease in overall productivity.

Developing efficient RPA solutions requires not only technical knowledge but also a deep understanding of the business processes to be automated. By applying best practices and employing services of specialists, companies can significantly enhance the efficiency of their automated systems, ensuring their security and ease of use.