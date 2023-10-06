Good news! Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, taking place from October 10 to 11, are offering some fantastic discounts on a wide range of Apple products. We’ll explore some of the best deals available on Apple Air Pods, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Whether you’re a seasoned Apple aficionado or looking to join the Apple ecosystem, now is the perfect time to score these deals.

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal: Apple Air Pods Pro (2nd Gen)

Price: $199

For those who are always on the move, the Apple Air Pods Pro are a must-have accessory. The second-generation AirPods Pro is currently available on Amazon at a 20 percent discount. What sets these apart is their superior fit, thanks to multiple ear tip options, making them ideal for activities like running, biking, or simply walking. Additionally, the noise cancellation feature provides an immersive listening experience, perfect for drowning out distractions during travel. With up to six hours of battery life, they’ll keep you entertained throughout long flights.

Apple Air Tag 4-Pack

Price: $99 $89

If you’ve ever experienced the anxiety of losing your belongings while traveling, Apple AirTags are your solution. Attach them to your luggage, passport case, or purse, and use the “Find My” app on your phone to track them down easily. They’ll even notify you if you leave a tagged item behind. Say goodbye to waiting anxiously at baggage claim; with AirTags, you’ll know your bags have arrived before the airline’s app updates.

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal: Apple Watch Series 8

Price: $297

The Apple Watch is a versatile companion that goes beyond being just a timepiece. The latest model, Series 8, is currently available with a generous discount of up to 25 percent. It boasts a plethora of health metrics, including temperature sensing for cycle tracking, sleep monitoring, and heart rate measurements. For travelers, one of the standout features is the ability to use it as a convenient self-timer for photos, allowing you to capture memories with ease.

Apple Ear Pods Headphones With 3.5mm Plug

Price: $17

In-flight entertainment can sometimes be less than satisfying, especially when you’re stuck with uncomfortable airline headphones. These classic Apple EarPods with a 3.5mm plug are currently available at a 43 percent discount, making them a steal at just $17. Until more airlines adopt Bluetooth-enabled entertainment, these trusty wired headphones are a convenient choice. Plus, their vintage style is making a comeback, thanks to Gen Z’s appreciation for retro tech.

Apple Mag Safe Charger

Price: $33

Efficiency is key when traveling, and the Apple Mag Safe Charger ensures your devices are charged quickly. Compatible with iPhone 12 or newer models, Air Pods, and Apple Watches, it’s a versatile accessory to have on your journeys. Grab it now for just $33, and don’t forget to pair it with a stylish Mag Safe-compatible case, also available at a discount.

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop

Price: $750

For travelers who need a powerful yet lightweight laptop, the MacBook Air is an excellent choice. Currently marked down to $750, it’s an attractive deal for handling both personal and professional tasks on the go. You can also find other discounted models from previous years, such as the 2022 MacBook Pro, which is nearly 20 percent off.

Apple iPad (10th Generation)

Price: $400

When it comes to saving space in your luggage, an iPad is a traveler’s best friend. Perfect for entertainment, photo browsing, and keeping up with emails, the 10th generation iPad is now available at an 11 percent discount, priced at $400. Alternatively, the 9th generation model is available for just $270, an 18 percent discount.

Apple Air Pods Max Wireless Over-ear Headphones

Price: $489

If over-ear headphones are more your style, consider the Apple Air Pods Max. These headphones feature the same exceptional noise-canceling technology found in Air Pods and offer a comfortable fit with a lightweight, breathable mesh headband. Available in five stylish colors, you can grab a pair on Amazon for a 13 percent discount.

For Apple enthusiasts and newcomers alike, Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days offer an array of enticing discounts on Apple products. Whether you’re looking for enhanced audio experiences with Air Pods, staying connected with an Apple Watch, or improving your travel organization with Air Tags, there’s something for everyone. Don’t miss out on these fantastic deals to elevate your Apple ecosystem and enhance your travel experience.