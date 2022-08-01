Amber Heard sells property in Yucca Valley for half million profit

American actress Amber Laura Heard, famous for her characters in several famous movies such as Aquaman and Justice league has reportedly sold her secret property in Yucca Valley for a profit of half million dollars.

According to TMZ, Amber Heard allegedly bought this property in 2019 before the pandemic. The purchase was completely anonymous and secret as the house was purchases through some form on anonymous trust.

As the pandemic progressed, the property prices in the area shot up and is now at its highest point.

Yucca Valley in San Bernardino County of state of California is known for its highly volatile weather conditions.

TMZ, which is a tabloid news platform owned by Fox Corporation, reported that Amber Heard medley made a profit of 500000 dollars by selling the property.

The property was reportedly sold for a price of 1.05 million dollars.

News agencies which reported stated that the new owned of the property informed them all the dealings was done by her agents on her behalf and that there was no direct contact or dealings with Amber Heard.

Amber Heard who has acted in more than 40 films was recently ordered by a jury in Virginia court to pay nearly 10 millions dollars in damages on a defamation suit filed against the actress by Johnny Depp.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard who were earlier couples got divorced after few years due to unclear reasons.

In December 2018, Amber Heard wrote in Washington Post in which she accuses Johnny Depp (without mentioning his name) of physical and mental abuse.

Soon after that, Johnny Depp filed a 50 million dollar defamation suit against Amber stating that she wrote that article in Washington Post implying that Johnny Depp abused her while they were living together.

Jury at the Virginia Court, after detailed trial and statements awarded Johnny Depp 10 million dollars in damages. The trial was live streamed on YouTube and was one of the highest watched life event during those periods.

Amber Heard also won a count in her counter suit which alleged that press agent of Johnny Depp defamher her by saying that Heards allegations were an abuse Hox. The press agent even said it was a plan to make use of #MeToo. After successful argument on that counter suit, jury awarded her 2 million dollars.

