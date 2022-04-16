AMC’s “The walking dead” NFTs ride again on opensea

The rumble of tailpipes. The wind in your hair. And decomposing zombie limbs fly past your face as you race to OpenSea for one of the hottest NFTs of 2022: Darryl Dixon’s iconic motorcycle from “The Walking Dead.”

AMC’s “THE WALKING DEAD” NFTS RIDE AGAIN, APRIL 14TH! The Baddest Bikes in the Walking Dead Universe Ride onto OpenSea

Earlier this year, creative production studio and blockchain experience company Orange Comet locked down an exclusive NFT deal with AMC and “The Walking Dead.” This Thursday, their next collection of The Walking Dead NFTs roar into the metaverse. Last month, their inaugural “TWD” drop — 5000 Walker Access Passes — sold out immediately. Show up late to this week’s party, and you’ll be roadkill.

Each of the motorcycles in the Daryl Dixon Bike Series are designed as metaverse-ready assets, which will serve as useful transportation to navigate to and within The Walking Dead virtual universe.

The Daryl Motorcycle NFTs will feature 20 different bike designs, spanning 8 different rarities: SUPER-LEGENDARY, LEGENDARY, SUPER-EPIC, EPIC, SUPER-RARE, RARE, UNCOMMON and COMMON. Additional information about the attributes that make up the tiers and rarities to look out for can be found on Orange Comet’s website.

FOR WALKER ACCESS PASS HOLDERS, this drop could bring significant added value. Not only will Passholders have an exclusive 1-hr Whitelist Pre-Access to the drop, matching top-tier Walker Access Pass rarity with Daryl Motorcycle rarity (or its higher variant), will yield a free airdrops(s) that will be valuable in TWD Virtual Universe.

In addition, there are 50 unique Model-Kit Bikes set for auction. These bad boys are not built for speed but for exclusivity and will be available only through a 48-hr English Auction on OpenSea. Winners of each auction item will receive a premium Deed of Land with a rarity level matching the bike.

The roadmap for the official NFT collection explains how the motorcycles, the deeds of land and upcoming releases of 3D digital characters will come together in the near future. As more of The Walking Dead metaverse is unveiled, fans of the show can also expect details like tools– gas canisters, ammunition, arrows and weapons– to be offered as future drops.

Once NFT owners are set up with their various assets, they’ll be able to take on challenges and use the Daryl Motorcycle NFTs as a means of transportation in the metaverse.