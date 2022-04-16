Emirates airline launches its own NFTs

Emirates airline will be launching collectible and utility-based NFTs (non-fungible tokens), signalling a move into the fast-expanding NFT universe. The first projects are already underway, with a launch anticipated in the coming months, the airline said in a statement.

“Dubai and the UAE are blazing the way in the digital economy, having a clear vision supported by practical policies and regulatory frameworks in areas such as virtual assets, artificial intelligence, and data protection,” said Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates airline and Group.

“Emirates has always embraced advanced technologies to improve our business processes, enhance our customer offering, and enrich our employees’ skills and experiences. We are excited about the opportunities in the digital space of the future and are committing a significant investment in financial and resourcing terms, to develop products and services using advanced technologies that will deliver on revenue, brand experience, and business efficiencies.

“It is fitting that our future-themed Emirates Pavilion at Expo is being repurposed as a hub to develop cutting-edge future experiences aligned with the UAE’s vision for the digital economy.”

The development of the airline's future NFT projects and metaverse will be developed in the repurposed center.

“We will soon launch NFTs and exciting experiences in the metaverse, as we repurpose The Emirates Pavilion from Expo 2020 Dubai into our new center for innovation,” Emirates Airline and Group’s chairman and chief executive officer, HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, said in a press release.

Last year, it became the first airline to launch its own VR app on the Oculus store, offering users accurate, life size and interactive cabin interior experiences onboard Emirates’ flagship A380 aircraft and Boeing 777-300ER Gamechanger aircraft. For instance, users can “pick up” items from the Onboard Lounge, “turn on” the Shower in the Shower Spa, or close the private suite doors behind them. They can even explore the cockpit.