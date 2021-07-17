AMD’s Most Affordable Zen 3 CPU, The Ryzen 5 5600X, Is Down To $280

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X is a 6-core 12-thread processor that operates at the base frequency of 3.7 GHz, maximum boost of 4.6 GHz, and 65W TDP. It’s available for a huge discount, As it sells for about half its list price of $279.99. It’s still bloody expensive, but if you want maximum productivity and performance, price won’t be your number one concern. This makes it AMD’s most affordable Zen 3 CPU.

This allows us to focus on Ryzen 5 5600X and its performance relative to Intel’s Core i5 and i7 parts. The rest of the test bench consists of a Ryzen 9 5900X processor and 16 GB DDR4 memory. These figures are based on their own tests of AMDs and are not specific for games with 1080p and UA at high settings, where the Radeon RX 6800 XT runs the show.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X is equipped with 3MB L2 cache, 32MB L3, 24 PCIe 4.0 lane ports and a base frequency of 3.7GHz with a boost to 4.6GHz. The single-chip design means that there is a total of 32 MB of L3 cache on the Ryzen 5 5600X, which is more than equal to the single-core access the Ryzen 9 has, and more than equal to the six-core i5-10600K from Intel sold in a similar ballpark.

The dual-chipset design offers a small advantage for cross-CPU communication requirements, but this is beyond our CPU limits when it comes to gaming benchmarks. The single thread frequencies are insanely high when combined with the new core design and higher IPC, pushing the workload on a single core to the limits of Intel’s best Tiger Lake processors.

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X is a fantastic processor for many of you, as it extends the everyday computing power of Zen 3 to workloads such as image editing, encoding, and browsing. There are many tasks that can be done with a laptop, that are just as good or even better on the road with a smartphone.

The cheapest processor AMD is bringing to the market is the Ryzen 5 5600X, and it is also the only one that comes with a CPU cooler. It has six cores and twelve threads that operate at a base frequency of 3700 MHz, a peak turbo of 4600 MHz and 4650 MHz, and is the only CPU that delivers a TDP of 65 W (88 W peak) in all measures.

The world of CPUs has been busy in recent years, While prices for the B550s have dropped significantly during their release window, we have changed our settings to the Asus ROG Strix X570-I Gaming Plus, which is available at $250 and is the king of mid-to-high Ryzen mini-ITX mainboards. The Asus TUF Gaming X570 Plus and the ASUS TUF Series, in general, continue to provide fantastic prices and great performance in terms of VRM performance and connectivity.

When AMD’s Ryzen 5000 desktop processor family hit the market last year, it was in short supply. For over a year, everyone has been struggling to get the chip up and running, trying to keep you informed of the chip availability through the 5600X Stock Tracker but now it’s available and with a much cheaper price tag.