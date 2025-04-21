America’s Drone Industry Struggles to Break Free from China’s Grip

The U.S. drone industry, once seen as a rising technological force, is now confronting a troubling reality: it’s heavily dependent on China for the very components that make drones fly. From essential hardware like airframes and batteries to precision electronics such as cameras and radios, most of what powers American drones is still made in China.

This isn’t just a matter of supply and demand—it’s become a growing national security concern. China controls nearly 90% of the global commercial drone market, according to Drone Industry Insights, and its stranglehold on critical components has left American manufacturers vulnerable, especially in times of geopolitical tension.

A Costly Dependence Exposed

This reliance has deep roots. For years, American drone makers sourced Chinese parts because they were cheaper, widely available, and easier to integrate. But that cost-efficiency now comes with a price. As former National Security Council official Josh Steinman put it, “We are almost completely reliant on our major adversary for them, and our ability to make them.”

The consequences of that dependency are starting to show. When Vice President J.D. Vance visited a U.S. Marine drone demonstration last month, photos revealed him wearing Chinese-made display goggles—a stark symbol of how deeply embedded Chinese technology remains, even in high-profile military settings. Although the goggles weren’t military-issued, the optics of the situation spoke volumes.

Sanctions Spark a Scramble

The urgency around this issue has intensified with China imposing export restrictions on specific drone-related components, particularly those that could serve military purposes. That move disrupted supply chains overnight, sending American manufacturers into crisis mode.

Companies like Skydio, a major Pentagon contractor, are now racing to reconfigure their supply lines to avoid reliance on Chinese parts. According to Trent Emeneker, who leads the Defense Innovation Unit’s drone approval team, the threat is clear: “China could shut [the drone industry] down globally for a year. It’s a national security issue, not just for the United States, but for the global West.”

Bureaucracy and Red Tape Slow Progress

Yet even as companies attempt to adapt, many are frustrated by the very institutions that rely on them. Drone manufacturers have pointed fingers at the Pentagon and broader U.S. bureaucracy, saying the current systems in place make it extremely difficult to scale up domestic production.

For example, Orqa, a company once touted as the “DJI of the West,” faced halted military purchases when banned Chinese parts were found in its drones. CEO Srdjan Kovacevic later confirmed that Orqa had moved its manufacturing in-house but acknowledged that most Western drone firms remain entangled with Chinese suppliers.

Trump-Era Tariffs: A Double-Edged Sword

The push for independence from China got a boost during Donald Trump’s presidency, when tariffs were introduced to encourage domestic production. These tariffs raised costs on Chinese imports, creating an incentive for companies to look inward. But the results have been mixed.

While the idea was to give American businesses a competitive edge, China’s retaliation—such as limiting exports of rare-earth magnets essential for drone motors—has only made things harder for U.S. manufacturers. The tools needed to build drones are now more expensive and, in some cases, harder to find.

Proposed Ban Sparks Investor Backlash

As tensions mount, the Commerce Department is exploring a ban or restrictions on Chinese-made drone parts. While national security officials support such measures, not everyone is on board.

Andreessen Horowitz, a prominent investor in drone startups like Anduril, Shield AI, and Skydio, cautioned against sudden restrictions. “Immediately removing all foreign adversary-based sources of supply for critical drone components would have a catastrophic effect on the American drone industry,” wrote the firm’s Chief Legal Officer, Jai Ramaswamy. Instead, they recommend a phased approach that allows companies time to transition.

A Fork in the Road

For many experts, though, a slow transition may not be enough. Steinman argues that waiting too long could backfire. “You are going to have to pull the bandaid off at some point,” he said. “And either you are going to choose, or [China] will.”

The Pentagon is well aware of what’s at stake. Its long-term defense planning—especially in the Pacific region where drones are expected to play a critical role—depends on having secure, reliable access to drone technology. Yet the military continues to rely on Chinese-made parts in some of its drone programs, including those aimed at developing long-range kamikaze UAVs through partnerships with U.S. and Ukrainian firms.