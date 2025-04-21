U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing increased scrutiny after reportedly sharing sensitive military information with a private group chat on the encrypted messaging app Signal. According to The New York Times, the chat included his wife, Jennifer Hegseth, and roughly a dozen others, none of whom were cleared or officially involved in military operations. This revelation follows an earlier incident in which Hegseth was found to have shared similar information in another Signal chat that accidentally included a journalist.

A Second Signal Group Raises Concerns

The newly reported group, dubbed “Defense | Team Huddle,” was created by Hegseth himself in January—before he was officially confirmed as defense secretary. According to sources familiar with the group, its members included his wife, a former Fox News producer, his brother Phil, and his personal attorney, Tim Parlatore. Though Phil Hegseth and Parlatore both work in the Pentagon, it remains unclear why they or anyone else in the chat needed to be privy to the real-time details of a military strike.

The chat, accessed through Hegseth’s private phone instead of a government-issued device, was reportedly intended to coordinate administrative tasks and scheduling. However, on March 15, as the U.S. prepared to launch airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, Hegseth allegedly shared the flight schedules of F/A-18 Hornets involved in the mission—details considered highly sensitive, even if not technically classified.

An Alarming Pattern of Oversharing

This incident mirrors a previous misstep from the same day when Hegseth shared identical strike information in another Signal group chat meant for high-ranking national security officials. That chat was created by National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and included key figures such as the vice president and director of national intelligence. In a widely criticized error, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, Jeffrey Goldberg, was mistakenly added to the chat and inadvertently received details about the Yemen operation.

While Waltz took responsibility for the accidental inclusion of a journalist, attention has now turned to Hegseth’s use of private channels to communicate sensitive details—particularly to individuals outside the chain of command. National security experts have called the repeated incidents deeply troubling, raising broader concerns about the Defense Secretary’s judgment and adherence to established communication protocols.

Warnings Ignored, Critics Alarmed

According to the Times, Hegseth’s aides had advised him just days before the Yemen strikes not to share operational details through the informal Signal chat and urged him to shift any government-related discussions to his official phone. Despite these warnings, he continued using the private group during the critical moments leading up to the strike.

One U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, claimed the chat was never used to share classified information. “It was an informal group chat that started before his confirmation,” the official said, adding that nothing classified was ever discussed. However, they declined to comment on whether Hegseth had specifically shared targeting information.

Experts argue that even if the material wasn’t marked as classified, sharing operational timelines and strike plans with unauthorized individuals can still endanger national security. In volatile regions like the Red Sea, where the March 15 strike was aimed at deterring Houthi forces targeting commercial ships, timing and secrecy are critical components of mission success.

Questions Surround Hegseth’s Leadership

This series of lapses comes early in Hegseth’s tenure and threatens to overshadow one of his first major military operations as defense secretary. The Yemen strikes were intended to send a message to the Iran-backed Houthi group, which has escalated attacks on international shipping lanes. While the strike itself was considered a tactical success, the controversy surrounding how its details were communicated has taken center stage.

Critics have pointed out that including a spouse, a lawyer, and a brother in sensitive discussions—even informally—blurs the lines between personal trust and professional accountability. “There’s a reason we have secure systems and protocols,” one former Pentagon official told reporters. “They’re not just bureaucratic red tape—they exist to protect lives and national interests.”

No Classified Info, But Still a Breach?

The Trump administration has maintained that Hegseth didn’t violate any laws or share classified materials. Still, that defense hasn’t satisfied many national security experts who emphasize that the real concern isn’t about classification, but judgment.

“Loose handling of sensitive information, especially about live operations, sends the wrong message to both allies and adversaries,” a retired intelligence officer said. “It tells people that security protocols are optional for those at the top—and that’s dangerous.”