An A.I. Bot Is Judging How Bad Your Spotify Is

An AI bot is Judging how bad your Spotify is. 2020 couldn’t be more 2020ier. Now, this might hurt a little, but at least we can laugh at ourselves.

Spotify is up with an AI Bot which couldn’t care less about your feelings. Mike Lacher and Matt Daniels have recently trained this AI Bot to judge your Spotify playlist ruthlessly. But worry not, they claim that the Bot is really sophisticated.

‘How Bad Is Your Spotify?’ AI bot hilariously roasts streamers’ music taste https://t.co/YWVltKYQ6o pic.twitter.com/kx5gibQNen — New York Post (@nypost) December 23, 2020

An AI Bot Is Judging How Bad Your Spotify Is — and the Results Are Hilarious. #ArtificialIntelligence #aiforgood #robotics https://t.co/es6tdIb4Xd — Nordic AI Artificial Intelligence Institute (@nordicinst) December 24, 2020

The too amusing cyberbullying meeting comes total with a group of merciless punches revolved around your intuition regarding jams, trailed by a snide investigation into whether you’ve been tuning in to specific tracks incidentally. After loudly manhandling you to bits, the bot closes its beating by giving your shabby Spotify blend an embarrassingly low rate rating.

Regardless of the usage of the AI, Twitter users can’t get enough of the franticness anytime soon. Here’s how An AI bot is Judging how bad your Spotify is

This website analyzed my @Spotify playlist and is amazing, and also incredibly accurate w/ this AI Bot reading me for my @taylorswift13 obsession… 😂 https://t.co/RaJjSWqJCk pic.twitter.com/Qx6eUTbwtq — Nicholas R. Etrick (he/him/his)😷 (@nicholasetrick) December 24, 2020

I just connected my Spotify to this AI bot and it just attacked me 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/iSwlM1fkvk — Corinne Renner (@Chlorinne) December 23, 2020

Okay, this Spotify AI really has it out for me. (In the most upsettingly fair way imaginable.) pic.twitter.com/XAcxlbF5F8 — 𝙰𝚗𝚍𝚢 𝚂𝚊𝚕𝚒𝚜𝚋𝚞𝚛𝚢 (@asalisbury) December 23, 2020

As if the roasting wasn’t enough, there are memes too-

me, an apple music user, watching all my spotify moots posting their https://t.co/XKxuLGISZo results y’all win this round 😔 pic.twitter.com/MxaqLGyB3Z — katie (@cevansavenger) December 24, 2020

that spotify AI really said pic.twitter.com/rbt7oeN1yI — maybe:alesha (@Alesha1013) December 23, 2020

I tried the “how bad is your Spotify playlist” AI and I am too embarrassed to share the results… pic.twitter.com/luPCLY6jGG — Jasmin🌸❤️🌸 BLM (@Jaslamexicana) December 23, 2020