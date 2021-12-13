Analysts expect a refreshed Bitcoin bull run in 2022

We all might be very bullish about BTC in the long run but in the short term, I don’t think there is going to be much movement. Bitcoin’s bull run has slowed down and there needs to be some major happening to restart it again. Therefore, analysts predict that the US embracing crypto in 2022 could start a refreshed Bitcoin bull run. We can expect a lot of proper regulations from the US which will be bullish in terms of adoption.

Things to note

At this point, Bitcoin trading below $50k might not seem good but it’s much better than where we were a few months back. If we leave the expectations that crypto brings, Bitcoin still has a great return in 2021. There has been a lot of advancements in this space in 2021 which is why this is unlike every other bull run we had. Plus, the fact that Bitcoin cycles are lengthening over time as price increases and more people enter the space should be understood to limit our short-term expectations.

Analysis

Coming back to the analyst, we can expect a good amount of adoption in the US in 2022. This will be in terms of regulation. Plus, the fact that the Biden government is increasing the debt limit means we can expect higher inflation. And this will be yet another major reason for a price increase of Bitcoin. Yes, there will be corrections but a fresh run can be expected in 2022 like it happened in 2021.

The analyst also said that they believe we are currently in a bull market that is consolidating. This means that we can expect movement once the accumulation phase is over. We talked about $100k all year in 2021 and 2022 might finally be the time when we get there.

But but but!

This $50k-$70k range has been posing trouble for Bitcoin for a long time now. It is important that the price moves past this level and confirms solid support. Market leverage is also something one needs to keep an eye on to at least understand the phases when we see corrections. Then, there is also the fact that Robert Kiyosaki predicted that a crash is coming and it might definitely be in 2022.

