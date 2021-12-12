Robert Kiyosaki says that depression is coming: Bitcoin, Gold, Silver everything will crash

Robert Kiyosaki says that depression is coming, and it will lead to a crash of all assets like Gold, Silver, Bitcoin, and even real estate. This means it will be an excellent time to buy in at the bottom. In fact, Robert also said that he is preparing for the same and plans to invest in all four assets after the crash.

Why will there be a crash?

Robert Kiyosaki has warned multiple times that the greatest crash in history is near. There is going to be a great depression, and a lot of markets will topple. Kiyosaki is known for his book “Rich dad poor dad” which teaches financial lessons. The book is a best seller and makes it clear that Robert knows what he is talking about. According to him, Biden and the Federal Reserve are pushing fake inflation, which is why the crash is coming. He also says that it will be a great time to get rich.

He also said that we could expect President Biden to step down soon, and Harris will become the first female president. Robert says that this was the plan all along. Do note that this is not the first time that Robert is warned about a crash. We have already heard it multiple times. But those past times, he used to talk about the stock markets. I think this is the first time he mentioned Bitcoin, Gold, and Silver.

Some advice

It is said that more money is lost in anticipating crashes and cashing out, and trying to guess the market bottom and enter again. If you are lucky, it is probable that you can make some money from this strategy. But the ideal thing to do would be to have funds ready to buy the dip if there is a crash. Hodling through the period and averaging your holdings as the market keeps dipping would be a much better idea. No one has ever lost money in markets if they keep invested over a long period.

What are your thoughts on Robert Kiyosaki saying that depression is coming? And do you think that the best will be to buy the dip and hold through the crash? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

Also Read: Miami mayor wants to add Bitcoin to 401k retirement savings.