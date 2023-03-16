Analysts question “Is Bitcoin going to hit $100K next?” citing textbook patterns

Bitcoin has been on a wild ride in recent months, but one analyst believes the cryptocurrency is set to reach new heights with the question, “Is Bitcoin going to hit $100k next?”. According to a recent report, Bitcoin could reach $100,000 in the coming weeks due to a “textbook perfect” price move.

The report comes from technical analyst Rekt Capital, who has been closely following Bitcoin’s price movements. Rekt Capital noted that Bitcoin’s recent price movements have been following a perfect upside pattern, indicating that the cryptocurrency is poised for a major breakout.

Explaining the “cup and handle” pattern and its significance

Specifically, Rekt Capital pointed to Bitcoin’s “cup and handle” pattern, which is a technical analysis pattern that suggests a potential price increase. The pattern consists of a curved “cup” followed by a “handle,” which is a slight dip in price before a potential breakout.

According to Rekt Capital, Bitcoin’s recent price movements have followed this pattern precisely, indicating that the cryptocurrency could reach $100,000 in the coming weeks. While Bitcoin has experienced significant price fluctuations in the past, Rekt Capital argues that the current market conditions are ideal for a major breakout.

The report has generated significant buzz in the cryptocurrency community, with many investors eagerly anticipating a potential price increase and questioning, “Is Bitcoin going to hit $100k next?” While some remain cautious about Bitcoin’s volatility, others believe that the cryptocurrency is poised for long-term growth.

Bitcoin’s popularity and potential as an alternative investment

Bitcoin has experienced a surge in popularity in recent years, with many investors seeing it as a potential alternative to traditional investments. The cryptocurrency has also gained mainstream acceptance, with companies like Tesla and PayPal accepting Bitcoin payments.

The impact of the report on the cryptocurrency community has been huge. However, Bitcoin’s price has been highly volatile, with significant fluctuations up and down in value over short periods. Despite this volatility, many investors remain bullish on cryptocurrency, citing its potential for long-term growth and acceptance.

As Bitcoin continues to gain popularity, it remains to be seen with the question, “Is Bitcoin going to hit $100k next?” However, the recent report from Rekt Capital provides a glimmer of hope for investors who are looking for a potential breakout in the coming weeks. As always, investors should exercise caution and carefully monitor the markets before making any investment decisions.

