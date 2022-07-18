Anand Mahindra Cites Football Analogy On Building A Successful Start-up

Industrialist Anand Mahindra can be often seen sharing intriguing posts on his social media to motivate and inspire his followers, but almost always with an interesting twist.

This time, sharing a video of a football match on his Twitter handle, the chairperson of the Mahindra Group sought to impart a lesson on how teamwork is important, especially for start-ups.

Sharing a video clip from one of the fierce football matches between intercity rivals Manchester United and Manchester City, Anand Mahindra wrote, “A lesson in Teamwork, of course. But also an analogy for how a start-up company needs to operate.”

“Success comes not from relentlessly advancing together in one direction but back and forth, trying new angles of approach and then going for the ‘kill’ when the strategic path is clear,” he added in the caption.

The billionaire hailed the clip for the patience of the attacking team, calling it an example of trying new angles of approach and then going for the kill when the strategic path is clear. People on Twitter appreciated the post and some even shared their clips of similar patient passing. Some tried to talk the businessman into buying a football club.

