Ubisoft’s CPO, Anika Grant is scheduled to goodbye the gaming firm at the end of the November, based on current development. Yves Guillement, CEO of Ubisoft, revealed this news to the entire company via email, and expressing his appreciation for Grant’s extraordinary work in the firm and achievements and appreciating her choice to explore new endeavors in near future. CEO Yves Gillement also mentioned in his email to staff that the search for new CPO is underway.

Anika Grant was called into the role of CPO in 2021 following the series of abuse scandals that led down the business reputation in the market the previous year. Grant played a key role in superheading the organization’s HR and talent/people management department overhauling process. She oversaw the implementation of several policies and initiatives at Ubisoft with the goal of creating a welcoming, courteous, and secure working atmosphere for all onboard members.

According to a report published by GamesIndustry.biz, Yves Guillemot is actively seeking a replacement for Grant, as her role as Chief People Officer will become vacant in a few weeks. The following comment was sent to the magazine by Ubisoft representatives:

“Since joining Ubisoft, Anika has played a key role in spearheading the restructuring of the firm’s talent management and human resources departments. All Ubisoft employees can flourish and reach their maximum potential in a safe, courteous, and welcoming work environment thanks to the significant reforms and initiatives she and her team put in place. We sincerely appreciate all that she has contributed.”

It’s still hard to determine change in Ubisoft’s mismanagement

Although Ubisoft has made admirable attempts to enhance its culture, the business has previously been accused of improper behavior by senior employees. A promise to address the situation and establish a more constructive work environment resulted from these allegations.

With Anika Grant leaving, there are concerns about the Ubisoft’s future and its continuous brand transformation. Reports of financial hardship and poor management are affecting other studios within the corporation, demonstrating the ongoing influence of the dysfunctional behavior of the organization. Even inquiries into labor charges against some of the Ubisoft’s branches have been started by the French authorities.

It seems that there is still room for some recovery, even in the face of pressure from activist organizations like, “A better Ubisoft.” The difficulties currently the firm is facing are further highlighted by the recent arrest of top Ubisoft executives on allegations of wrongdoing, including former CCO Serge Hascoët and editorial vice president Tommy François.

Grants replacement

In anticipation of Grant’s leaving the company soon, Ubisoft will be hunting for a new replacement to fill the soon to be vacant position of Chief People Officer. The company’s efforts to foster a more diverse and positive atmosphere at work will be greatly aided by the future appointments.

Conclusion

To sum up, Grant’s exit from Ubisoft marks a big shift for the business as they say goodbye to a key figure in their transition process. the difficulties and continuous work to enhance and make Ubisoft’s culture highlight the value of capable leadership and the necessity of a persistent dedication to creating a secure and welcoming work environment for all staff members.