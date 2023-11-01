Apple and Samsung Losing Market Share to Chinese Smartphone Brand Transsion?: Let us know how!

Who is responsible for losing of Apple and Samsung’s market shares?

Apple and Samsung have long been the two major players in the global smartphone market, but a new Chinese phone manufacturer named Transsion has quietly been gaining ground in recent years. Transsion surpassed Huawei to become the world’s fifth-largest smartphone provider in the third quarter of 2023, with a 9% market share.

Transsion’s success can be attributed to a variety of factors, including its focus on new countries, low prices, and creative goods. Transsion’s Tecno, Itel, and Infinix brands are especially popular in Africa, where the corporation has a major presence.

What are the factors responsible for Transsion’s Success?

Transsion’s Focus on Emerging Markets

Transsion is one of the few major smartphone vendors that has a strong focus on emerging markets. The company sells its phones in over 70 countries, with a particular focus on Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia.

Transsion’s focus on emerging markets has paid off. In Africa, Transsion is the largest smartphone vendor, with a market share of over 50%. The company is also the second-largest smartphone vendor in the Middle East and South Asia.

Transsion’s Affordable Pricing

Another reason for Transsion’s success is its low cost. Transsion phones are often far less expensive than phones from other big brands, such as Apple and Samsung. This makes Transsion’s phones appealing to users in emerging markets with lesser disposable incomes.

Transsion’s Tecno Spark 9T, for example, is a low-cost smartphone with a huge display, a strong processor, and a long-lasting battery. The phone costs roughly $150, which is significantly less than the price of many other cellphones on the market.

Transsion’s Innovative Products

Transsion is also noted for its cutting-edge products. The business has been a trailblazer in the development of low-cost smartphones with features like numerous cameras, huge displays, and long-lasting batteries.

Transsion’s Tecno Phantom X2, for example, is a foldable smartphone selling for roughly $600. This is far less expensive than other foldable smartphones on the market, such as the $1,700 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Is the Transsion’s success a threat to Apple and Samsung’s Reign in the Tech World?

Transsion’s rise has had a significant impact on Apple and Samsung. In recent years, Apple and Samsung have lost market share to Transsion, particularly in emerging markets.

For example, in Africa, Transsion’s market share has increased from around 30% in 2018 to over 50% in 2023. Over the same period, Apple’s market share in Africa has declined from around 10% to less than 5%.

Will Transsion be able to sustain its success in the future?

Transsion is well-positioned to continue its growth in the coming years. The company has a strong presence in emerging markets, where the demand for smartphones is expected to continue to grow. Transsion is also investing heavily in research and development, which will allow it to continue to develop innovative products.

Apple and Samsung will need to find ways to compete with Transsion in emerging markets if they want to maintain their market share. They may need to lower the prices of their phones or offer more affordable financing options. They may also need to develop more innovative products that are tailored to the needs of consumers in emerging markets.

Conclusion

Transsion is a relatively new smartphone brand, but it has quickly become a major player in the global market. The company’s success is due to a number of factors, including its focus on emerging markets, its affordable pricing, and its innovative products.Transsion’s rise has had a significant impact on Apple and Samsung. In recent years, Apple and Samsung have lost market share to Transsion, particularly in emerging markets.

Overall, Transsion’s rise is a significant development in the global smartphone market. The company is a major player in emerging markets, and it is expected to continue to grow in the coming years. Apple and Samsung will need to find ways to compete with Transsion if they want to maintain their market share.