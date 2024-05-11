Anime is incredible not just for the cool characters and stories but also for the mind-blowing future technologies it shows us. These shows offer a glimpse into a futuristic world with cybernetic enhancements, virtual reality, and giant robots – all of which would be amazing to experience in the real world. Let’s check out some of the most far-out gadgets and gizmos from popular anime series.



Ghost in the Shell

Cybernetic body enhancements, super-smart AI, and master hacking abilities

Could revolutionize medicine, security systems, and communication tech

In Ghost in the Shell, people can get robot body parts and even full cyborg bodies. The AI technology is also insanely advanced, and the characters are expert hackers. Imagine getting a robotic arm if you lost one in an accident or being able to communicate just with your mind.



Psycho-Pass

The Sybil System scans your mind to predict if you’ll commit crimes

It could help police catch criminals before they strike and provide better mental health care

Psycho-Pass has a crazy system called Sybil that can scan your brain and know if you’re likely to commit a crime in the future. As sci-fi as that sounds, it could allow police to stop dangerous people before they hurt anyone. It might also let psychologists and doctors diagnose and treat mental illnesses way earlier.



Cowboy Bebop

Awesome spaceships for exploring the cosmos and super smart robot bodies

Significant advances in space travel, transportation, and robotics

The bounty hunters in Cowboy Bebop zip around in cool futuristic spaceships and even have handy robot pals. Space exploration taking off like that would be insane! We could travel to other planets and have robots to help with various space missions and tasks. Self-driving ships and robot assistants could also transform how we get around on Earth.



Sword Art Online

[ALT-TEXT: Kirigaya Kazuto is lying on his bed wearing a Nervegear.]



Video games with ultra-realistic virtual reality that you can totally immerse yourself in.

Games would be a whole new level of fun, but VR could also help remote work, therapy, and education.

In Sword Art Online, VR gaming feels 100% real when you’re jacked into the system. Gaming would be just like living in another world! However, besides entertainment, VR technology could connect remote workers and students as if they were together. VR therapy could also give people safe virtual environments to overcome fears or issues.



Gundam Series

Massive human-operated mech robots with crazy weapons and mobility.

Major innovations in robotics, engineering, and military defense.

After watching the anime, who hasn’t dreamed of piloting a towering, powerful Gundam mech? Those robots’ combination of size, firepower, and maneuverability could lead to amazing robotic systems for construction, search-and-rescue, space exploration, and even weapons for national defense. The propulsion and energy tech would also be revolutionary.



