Playstation owned Aniplex acquires mobile game dev Delight Works

For reference, Aniplex is owned by Sony Music, and Delight Works is the developer of Fate / Grand Order. In the past year, Sony Music, generated approx $1.1 billion from its mobile game segment, which is separate from its $25 billion PlayStation business. https://t.co/ECAS3aADJs — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) December 15, 2021

The transfer of control between the two companies will happen by next year. Delight Works will create a separate gaming division and make it a new company, and then Aniplex will acquire and rebrand the new company and convert it into a separate new subsidiary. Aniplex will take over the company and focus its efforts on future goals. The existing subsidiaries of Aniplex include gaming company Quatro A, and North American distributor Aniplex of America, animation studios A-1 Pictures, and CloverWorks. President and COO of Delightworks Yoshinori Ono announced on his blog that he will be moving to the new company under Aniplex control.

Besides PlayStation Studios, Sony has a number of partners it calls ExDev; which can be best described as independent third-party teams working with PlayStation to create exclusive games for their platform and therefore should not be confused with any in-house developers. However, it turns out that Sony did not complete the purchase: Aniplex (a Japanese music label and anime producer for Sony) acquired Delight Works, a mobile gaming studio.