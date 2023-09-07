Get $8 Off Anker 643 USB-C to USB-C Cable with 100W Fast Charging Support

Not everyone likes using an official charger cable from their phone maker for an extended period of time since, let’s not name any brands, but ahem (1+), did you get that hint? The official charger cables from phone manufacturers frequently break after extensive use.

Not just one brand, but also many other branded charger cables frequently break after extended usage. We can either applaud you for sticking with us for so long or feel sorry for you for breaking your cable so quickly.

In any case, purchasing a new cable is the next step! The bad news is that either you will end up paying a lot or it won’t be available if you decide to purchase the same cable from the manufacturer of your phone.

In this case, you can rely on a third-party charging cable, but not just any cable—instead, cables from well-known and well-respected brands like Anker.

If you find yourself in a position like this and need a new cable, we may have an intriguing steal price for you. Anker, who is well known for selling some incredible electronic products, is currently providing their premium charger for a significant price reduction.

What is currently waiting up? Let’s examine the details of this offer and determine whether it is a true bargain for you.

About Anker 643 USB-C to USB-C Cable

There are several charging cable alternatives available from Anker, but the Anker 643 charging cable attracts customers’ attention because it’s not just any charging cable; rather, it’s one of the company’s premium charging cables.

As “Premium” is inserted between them! You may anticipate it to have some excellent characteristics as well, right? Without further ado, let’s look at the features of this new cable. And sure, there are some wonderful features you can expect from it.

Also Read: Walmart Clearance Hack for Mega Savings! – Hacks you should know

Anker 643 USB-C to USB-C Cable – Features

The first and most important feature that grabs customers’ attention is support for faster and more dependable charging, where you have a true USB-c port on both ends and can therefore fully benefit from its speeds, from charging to data transfer too.

Assuming the numbers are accurate, the Anker 643 charging cable offers a quicker charge of up to 100W. It’s important to note, however, that not only the cable but also the charging brick you’re using should support the team; otherwise, you won’t be able to fully benefit from this faster charge. In terms of transfer rates, the charger offers a 48mbps transfer rate.

Simply put, if your phone or even your tablet falls while being charged using this connection, it will be able to survive the impact.

The second feature of this charger is the range of available colors, from blue to any other hue. You are completely free to make your own decisions.

Also Read: Get Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga with i7 SoC, 16GB RAM for a 75% slash

Anker 643 USB-C to USB-C Cable Selling for a Price Slash

With all of these features and possibilities, a charger like the Anker 643 charging cable will typically sell for a little bit more money, costing around $23. However, because to the wonderful so-called “steal deals,” you can now acquire this cable for a $8 discount, reducing the cost down to as little as $15.

Conclusion – Should You Buy this Anker 643 USB-C to USB-C Cable?

In conclusion, the Anker 643 USB-C to USB-C Cable is a reliable option if you’re sick of flimsy charger cables and want a dependable, quick-charging replacement. It is even more alluring at this reduced cost. Don’t pass up this chance to improve your charging skills. You’ll be appreciated by your gadgets and your money. The charger is available for discount at Amazon.

Buy Anker 643 USB-C to USB-C cable here