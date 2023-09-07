Is Spotify About to Ditch This Awesome Feature?

Shopify has become one of the most well-known and popular music streaming services in the nation because of its superb audio quality and the enormous selection of music it offers, including pop, jazz, rock, and even EDM.

In order to differentiate itself from its rivals—yes, Spotify does face competition from Apple and even Amazon—it also makes a commitment each year to develop some incredible features and integrate them to its program.

Spotify Planning to Remove This Feature from Its Application

Spotify has added countless features over the years that have enhanced customers’ overall listening experience, but it now appears that the streaming giant has been intending to delete one of its most popular features, the live lyric tool.

The function was influenced by karaoke, and you may get the live lyrics by scrolling down to the song you choose.

Although this function was useful from Spotify, why is the company considering removing it?

Also Read: How to use Spotify Receiptify

In order for you to fully grasp the situation, Spotify is only partially eliminating. Confused? This karaoke-inspired lyrical function, which will be combined with premium DJ features that can essentially operate as your personal DJ as well, will only be available behind a paywall. AI has made this feasible by providing AI-generated speech breaks.

In an interview with J Stanely, Spotify’s co-head of global comms, he specified that Spotify is currently testing this feature and “end up paving the way for our broader user experience [while] others serve only as an important learning”

This comment makes it clear that this move is currently still in the testing stage and that there is still plenty of time for it to be released officially. However, if everything goes according to plan, it can be bad news for the free users, who might lose the option of live lyrics and might have to pay a fee for it.

Also Read: Spotify to lay off 200 workers in podcast division

Spotify Pushing Users to Avail Their Preimum Membership

Spotify, the well-known music streaming service we all adore, has recently undergone significant adjustments. With more than 551 million users each month, they have a sizable user base. The fact is that roughly 60% of them are using the free version. Yes, that one with the advertisements.

Spotify is currently testing a feature that may not sit well with its free consumers. The lyrics feature might be removed, according to them. The one that enables you to sing along to your preferred tunes. Ah, what a bummer.

What is the purpose of this? Well, money is the main factor. Due of a need for additional money, Spotify has to increase the premium version’s prices. White noise podcasts are another issue they have to deal with.

Also Read: Spotify takes down thousands of AI-generated songs after suspecting foul play

There is no talking on these podcasts; instead, you can hear sounds like rain or birds chirping. It turned out that those had cost Spotify a staggering $38 million. Imaginary, huh?

Additionally, Spotify plans to introduce a very upscale “hi-fi” tier for those audiophiles who appreciate excellent sound quality. Will they start putting additional stuff behind a paywall if they do that, though? The future?

The good news is that Spotify claims the removal of the lyrics option was only a test. However, they haven’t provided a duration. Therefore, you might have to wait a little while if you’re one of those free users who enjoys singing along to music. We hope it won’t take too long!

Also Read: Spotify Hits a High Note: 500 Million Monthly Users Tune In for the First Time