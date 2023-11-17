An important step forward has been made by independent game and entertainment producer Annapurna with the acquisition of 24 Bit Games, one of the most prosperous gaming firms in South Africa. With this move, Annapurna’s Interactive segment is expected to grow, strengthening its position in the game industry globally. After a protracted collaboration, the acquisition formalizes Annapurna’s dedication to supporting game innovation and development. Operationally, 24 Bit Games will carry on as usual under the Annapurna brand. For both businesses, this acquisition represents a turning point as they seek to capitalize on one another’s advantages for expansion and success.

Co-head of Annapurna Interactive Deborah Mars stated in a statement.

“Annapurna has been working with 24 Bit for a long time, and we appreciate their staff as much as the quality of their work. They have always shared our dedication to excellence, and by advancing our collaboration, we believe that everything is possible.”

Under the direction of CEO Luke Lamothe, 24 Bit Games is a formidable company with a wide range of projects in its portfolio, including tool production, co-development, and porting for indie and triple-A companies. The company has experience with a variety of platforms, including VR, PC, consoles, and mobile. The company has established a stellar name by working with media firms, publishers, developers, and tech platforms.

In a statement, Lamothe discussed the transaction.

We have the utmost regard for Annapurna’s methods for selecting a selection of excellent games, its philosophy for creating and expanding intellectual property, and the company’s overall culture. Over the years, we have loved working together, and we feel that we are joining Annapurna at a really exciting time for development and expansion.

Annapurna growing in game development

With this purchase, Annapurna is extending its reach into the game development space. The business, well-known for its TV and film work, has amassed a portfolio that includes critically acclaimed titles such as Neon White, Cocoon, Outer Wilds, and Stray. The calculated action further demonstrates Annapurna’s dedication to the South African video game production sector. Both businesses want to keep creating chances and expanding in this thriving industry.

The story-driven adventure game Thirsty Suitors, which debuted on November 2, was recently praised by Annapurna. The corporation is a major force in the entertainment sector because of its diverse portfolio, which includes games, movies, television, and theater.

About Annapurna Interactive

American publisher and producer of video games is called Annapurna Games, LLC. Founded in 2016, the firm is a part of Annapurna Pictures. Donut County, Kentucky Route Zero, Outer Wilds, Sayonara Wild Hearts, Wattam, What Remains of Edith Finch, Telling Lies, Neon White, and Stray are a few of the company’s well-known titles. On December 1, 2016, the firm was established as a branch of Annapurna Pictures in an effort to enter the video game market. The company’s early employees included several veterans of the video game industry. Like Jeff Legaspi, Hector Sanchez, Deborah Mars, Nathan Gary, and Deborah Gary, who had worked at Warner Bros. and Sony Interactive Entertainment. They worked along with producer Neale Hemrajani and technology head James Masi, who were also current Annapurna executives.