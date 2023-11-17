With digitalization, people have started using share market apps for trading and investing. As a result, a majority of brokers now offer a share market app when you open an account with them. These apps let you trade in a better manner through your mobile phone.

With so many trading apps available in the market, as a trader, you may find it difficult to choose the best one. In this article, we will go through the features that you can look for before selecting a share market app.

1. Free Demat Account Opening

Due to online account opening these days, a majority of the brokers offer free demat account opening. Brokers would only ask for KYC documents and after online verification your account will be opened in a few hours.

Along with the demat account, many brokers also offer trading accounts.

2. Simple Interface and Speed

A share market app should have a simple and user-friendly interface. You should be able to navigate from one section to another without any hassle. It shall allow you to trade in a simple manner. In addition to this, it shall also allow you to customize as you want.

In trading, speed is a very important factor in trading. Within a second the share price changes and you may miss out on an opportunity. A slow app can spoil your trading experience and can even make you face loss. So, make sure that the share market app you choose has good speed.

3. Live TradingView Chart

TradingView is a super charting platform that also acts as a social network for traders and investors. It allows you to watch live market analysis, learn new trade strategies, and share your ideas and opinions with other traders and investors.

See that the share trade app allows you to access the TradingView chart live such as Dhan. This helps you access various charts through which you can analyze and make better trading decisions.

4. Margin Trading

Margin trading facility allows you to trade more than you can afford. Here you can buy more stocks by borrowing funds from your broker and pledging your existing investments.

Assess that your share market app has a margin trading facility. You need to open a margin account with your broker for the same.

5. Alerts and Notifications

Alerts and Notifications are a must feature in a share trading app. This feature will give you notifications for your trading activity and alerts regarding the ups and downs in scrips. Without this feature, it can be difficult for you to monitor the trends in the market.

Alerts and notifications ensure that you don’t miss out on any important updates in the markets and take advantage of the opportunities in the markets.

Conclusion

The ideal share market app should have the features mentioned above to make your trading experience smooth and efficient. You can also try the share market app offered by Dhan – a leading online trading platform in India. It offers all the required features that can make your trading experience seamless.