Along with an Anniversary Edition, the fighting game Killer Instinct is getting a significant balance update in celebration of its tenth birthday.

What all new in the Anniversary Update

The KI Anniversary Edition will cost $29.99 less than before. Certain mature-rated material found in the Definitive Edition will not be included in the KI Anniversary Edition if you presently possess it. Included in this are the developer interviews, concept art, and Killer Cuts music for the Definitive Edition standalone app. The Anniversary Edition will not feature Xbox KI Classic 1 or 2. Even when the game is discontinued, players who own extra material for KI Definitive Edition will still be able to download it.

KI Definitive Edition not available for Xbox and PCs

According to this update, Killer Instinct Definitive Edition will no longer be available for purchase on Xbox platforms or Windows PCs, and Killer Instinct Anniversary Edition will take its place. Every Definitive Edition that has been purchased will receive a free upgrade to the Anniversary Edition.

The Anniversary Edition (Definitive Edition App, which features developer interviews, concept art, Killer Cuts soundtrack, and Xbox KI Classic 1 & 2) does not include all of the mature-rated content that was included in the Definitive Edition. However, if you already own Killer Instinct Definitive Edition digitally, you can continue to download this content even after the Definitive Edition is retired.

Things are slightly different on Steam. Killer Instinct Anniversary Edition will take the place of the existing purchase-only Steam edition of the game. The Anniversary Edition of Killer Instinct will include a free update to the full edition for all previously purchased Steam copies, as well as the first-ever availability of Gargos’ Golden God and Argent Shroud colors and the Permanent VIP Double XP Booster.

It’s important to note that while you won’t be able to purchase individual fighters or different versions, whatever you’ve already purchased will stay in your library and remain accessible. This upgrade is in final testing, according to James Goddard of Microsoft, and a release date will be disclosed as soon as feasible. Goddard said,

“We’re just taking extra care to ensure that you receive a high-caliber release.”

The patch notes for the 3.10 Killer Instinct update were pre-released by Microsoft. This major balancing update was created by the Iron Galaxy support studio and was released on August 16, 2018, five years after Version 3.9.13.

Iron Galaxy quoted,

“Many of you have continued to play Killer Instinct, create new tactics, and push the boundaries of play at the highest levels in the five years since then.” “We’ve been granted the exceptional chance to perform one more tuning run after all this time, so we enlisted the help of some of Killer Instinct’s most skilled and knowledgeable players in order to get their opinions on any little changes they would want to see.”

Update 3.10 patch notes for Killer Instinct

System

An issue that occasionally prevented projectiles from receiving the first-hit 2x damage boost has been fixed for the whole game.

Though some of them did receive a little bug patch or two, none of the characters below had their balance changed. That’s due to a few factors. First off, you’ll notice that some of the more difficult matchups for other characters have become simpler due to improvements made to them. Secondly, we carefully weighed community comments when determining which issues to handle, preferring not to make dangerous changes merely for the sake of making changes. Finally, we think that these characters remain incredibly powerful and capable despite their lack of alterations!