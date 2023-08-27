Anonymous Activists ‘Coning’ Autonomous Vehicles in San Francisco Streets

In San Francisco, an anonymous activist group known as Safe Street Rebel has embarked on a series of disruptive actions against the increasing presence of driverless cars on the city’s streets. Their recent “coning” incidents involve individuals dressed in dark attire, wearing masks, and using a large orange traffic cone to incapacitate autonomous vehicles. The group’s objective is to protest against the city’s role as a testing ground for this emerging technology.

The autonomous vehicles, primarily operated by Cruise (owned by GM) and Waymo (owned by Alphabet), have become a common sight in San Francisco over the past few years.

Initially, these cars had human safety drivers on board, but they eventually transitioned to fully autonomous operation. However, Safe Street Rebel is highlighting the vehicles’ vulnerability by demonstrating that a simple traffic cone can render them immobile.

These protests are aligned with San Francisco’s history of using street theatre to voice concerns against the tech industry’s influence on the city. Past actions include blockading tech company buses and discarding electric scooters in the bay. These protests stem from a frustration with tech companies testing their products in the city without sufficient input from residents.

Safe Street Rebel aims to raise awareness about the potential issues and impacts of autonomous vehicles. The group has documented various incidents involving Cruise and Waymo vehicles, such as running red lights, obstructing pathways, and causing confusion among other vehicles.

Despite the autonomous cars’ supposed safety benefits, the protesters argue that their behaviour can be unpredictable and potentially hazardous.

While the autonomous vehicle companies assert their commitment to safety, acknowledging relatively few incidents compared to human drivers, San Francisco’s police and fire departments have expressed concerns about the vehicles interfering with emergency operations. There have been instances of self-driving cars disregarding emergency tape, blocking driveways, and impeding first responders.

Researchers suggest that the cautious programming of autonomous vehicles might lead to overly conservative behaviour, including sudden stops and erratic driving when encountering unfamiliar or unexpected objects. This tendency toward excessive caution, while intended to enhance safety, can sometimes lead to disruptive behaviour on the road.

Despite the challenges and concerns, both Waymo and Cruise are expanding their autonomous taxi programs to other cities in the U.S. They are conducting tests and offering rides in various locations, indicating their determination to make self-driving technology a part of everyday life.

On the other hand, Safe Street Rebel continues to target autonomous vehicles in San Francisco, highlighting the ongoing debate surrounding the deployment of this technology in urban environments.

Comments

comments