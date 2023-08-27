Rare Handwritten Apple-1 Ad by Steve Jobs Fetches $175,759 at Auction

The handwritten Apple-1 advertisement penned by none other than Steve Jobs himself stands as a historical relic, embodying the modest origins of a company that would ultimately shape the tech landscape.

Originating in 1976, this draft outlined the specs and features of the inaugural Apple-1 computer – the maiden offering from the fledgling Apple Computer Company. Recently auctioned at RR Auction, this artifact fetched a notable $175,759.

Inscribed on engineering pad paper in black ink, the ad bore Steve Jobs’ signature in lowercase. The contact details listed his parents’ house in Los Altos, California – the very place where Apple took its first steps.

Two Polaroid snapshots of Apple-1 machines, taken at The Byte Shop in Mountain View, California, adorned the ad. Notably, Jobs included an annotation on one of the photos, attributing its fuzziness to a wiggling camera.

Titled “Apple Computer-1,” the ad spotlighted the employment of a 6800, 6501, or 6502 microprocessor, with a preference for the latter two due to their compatibility with basic programming. In detail, the onboard components were laid out, encompassing 8K bytes of RAM, a full CRT terminal, edge connector, and monitor software. Priced at an inviting $75 for the “board only + manual” package, the ad emphasized its value as “a real deal.”

Of significant note, this handwritten ad was in perfect alignment with the original Apple-1 advertisement featured in the July 1976 edition of Interface Magazine. This marked the momentous public debut of Apple.

Remarkably, the ad was presented to the consignor by Jobs himself during a visit to his garage in 1976. An Apple historian, Corey Cohen, attested that the technical particulars in the handwritten ad impeccably mirrored those of the original announcement.

The handwritten Apple-1 ad resonates as a precious, scarce artifact. It unveils the visionary prowess and innovation spearheaded by Steve Jobs and his co-founder, Steve Wozniak. The Apple-1 computer held distinction as one of the pioneering personal computers, inviting assembly by fervent hobbyists and aficionados.

In doing so, it paved the way for Apple’s ascendancy, culminating in a cascade of groundbreaking products like the Apple II, Macintosh, iPod, iPhone, and iPad. A tangible testament, this ad serves as a tribute to Jobs’ enduring legacy – a legacy that radiates beyond technology’s realms.

Steve Jobs and Apple

Steve Jobs stands as a pivotal figure in the annals of technology and business. Co-founding Apple alongside Steve Wozniak in 1976, they engineered the advent of personal computing with groundbreaking products like the Apple I and Apple II. Jobs’ ambition was clear: democratize computers, making them accessible to all.

He spearheaded the integration of graphical user interfaces, mouse functionality, and icons, redefining user experience. His ingenuity further birthed game-changing innovations: the Macintosh, iPod, iPhone, and iPad, catalyzing revolutions in computing, music, communication, and entertainment.

Not confined to Apple, Jobs co-founded and chaired Pixar, the animation studio gifting the world cinematic gems like Toy Story and Finding Nemo. He also helmed NeXT, a computer company that elevated software and hardware for educational and business realms. His magnetic charisma, creative genius, and unique leadership ethos marked his imprint on history.

His words carried the power to inspire multitudes, notably exemplified in his 2005 Stanford commencement speech, wherein he implored graduates to pursue their passions. Life, however, dealt Jobs its share of blows: a 1985 ousting from Apple, a battle against pancreatic cancer commencing in 2003, culminating in a liver transplant in 2009. His final chapter arrived on October 5, 2011, at a mere 56 years old.

The legacy he bequeathed is nothing short of transformative. Casting a profound influence on technology and culture, Jobs left an indelible mark. A visionary and a luminary, his genius sculpted not only Apple but the very landscape of tomorrow.

