Anonymous May Target Crypto Wallets in Cyberwar Against Russia

The worldwide hacktivist collective Anonymous declared cyberwar in opposition to Russian governmental and monetary establishments after Russian forces entered Ukraine’s territory and commenced a full-scale ongoing war since Thursday.

The organization revealed warning of cyberattacks in opposition to Russian nation-owned banks, tech companies, as well as cryptocurrency wallets associated with Russian politics.

Global leaders agreed to impose sizeable financial and political sanctions in opposition to the Russian Federation this weekend; however, concerns and worries arose that the Government of Russia may shift into virtual currencies to avoid them.

In the meantime, Ukraine’s government supplied to offer beneficiant rewards for any information or data regarding the the cryptocurrency wallets of Russian and Belarusian politicians.

The mysterious hackers initally addressed Russian President, Vladimir Putin cwith a YouTube video depicting a figure in black who had the signature Anonymous mask on.

A series of multiple hacks accompanied right after the video was released. Soon after that, Anonymous took full responsibilty for effectively hacking and taking down more than three hundred websites of the Russian government, banks, and nation media, inflicting Russia huge losses.

The organization stated having leaked 40,000 documents from the Russian Nuclear Institute and a database of the Russian Ministry of Defence, which also included a list containing all details of its employees’sych as names, contacts and e-mail passwords. The database was later published online and was available for everyone worldwide..

The hacktivists additionally took down Russian news agencies, Russia Today and Tass.

Russia Today has been accused of spreading propaganda and misinformation and was targeted for this very reason by the hackers. RT and Tass have been inaccessible for the duration of the weekend after cyberattacks consisting of distributed denial of service (DDoS) assaults.

The hackers in addition attacked numerous Russian TV channels to broadcast films from the continuing battle and additionally Ukrainian countrywide songs. Russian media, meanwhile has been refusing to call the state of affairs in Ukraine as “war.”

With threats to heighten cyberattacks in opposition to the Russian government, monetary establishments, and the private sector, Anonymous called on nations to aid Ukraine with any powers they have.

The Russian government have become the latest goal of the notorious hacktivist collective, however it definitely isn’t the only one.

The Anonymous motion has been in the back of most of the high-profile cyber operations consisting of assaults in opposition to governments, governmental agencies, corporations, and religious establishments since 2003.

Anonymous actions have continually attracted considerable media attention. No one by ant means found out its identity.

But whilst worldwide leaders have been in discussions to announce financial and political sanctions on the Russian Federation, the worldwide crypto network teamed up as much as possible to raise funds for the Ukrainians.

According to blockchain analytics corporation Elliptic, the Ukrainian authorities and NGOs offering aid to the military have raised $20 million via lots of cryptocurrency donations since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On Saturday, the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov, in addition to official governmental web sites requested for the world’s aid and donations in virtual currencies.

The Vice Prime minister shared 3 wallet addresses, in which all of us should make a contribution monetary aid withinside the form of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), or USDT:

In just few days, the addresses indexed in the tweets have obtained $20 million via extra than 20,000 transactions. The majority of the obtained donations got here in Bitcoin and Ethereum, even though USDT or even NFTs have been despatched to the Ukrainian authorities.

Dozens of crypto fundraising campaigns to aid Ukraine have additionally been prepared outside Ukraine.

