In a strategic move that underscores shifting investor sentiment and regulatory alignment, Antfin (Netherlands) Holding B.V., a major shareholder in One97 Communications Ltd. (Paytm), is set to divest its remaining 5.84% stake in the company. The transaction, worth approximately ₹3,803 crore, is scheduled to take place through a block deal on the Indian stock exchanges.

A Clean Exit: No Strings Attached

The sale will involve up to 3.77 crore equity shares priced at ₹1,020 apiece, representing a 5.4% discount on Paytm’s last NSE closing price of ₹1,078.20. This block deal is classified as a secondary transaction, meaning Paytm will not issue any new equity or raise fresh capital from this sale.

Termed a “clean-up trade,” the deal comes with no lock-in period, signaling Antfin’s complete and immediate exit from its investment in Paytm. The block deal will be facilitated by Citigroup Global Markets India and Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, with the order book opening at 7:00 AM IST tomorrow. Depending on investor interest, the book may close earlier than scheduled.

Antfin’s Slow Fade from Paytm

This sale marks the culmination of Antfin’s multi-year strategy to gradually reduce its exposure to Paytm. Once one of the largest stakeholders in the company, Antfin has been trimming its holding steadily.

In August 2023, Antfin sold a significant stake in Paytm worth around ₹1,371 crore through a similar block deal. The ongoing divestments are widely seen as a response to regulatory headwinds and growing concerns over Chinese ownership in Indian tech firms.

This final exit aligns with India’s evolving foreign investment guidelines, particularly aimed at scrutinizing and limiting long-term strategic holdings by Chinese entities in sensitive sectors like fintech and digital payments.

Paytm Powers Through: Business on the Mend

Despite the looming block sale, Paytm’s business fundamentals appear to be stabilizing. In Q1 FY26, the company reported improved operating metrics, including narrower losses, reflecting a more disciplined approach to profitability.

A major transformation came with Paytm shifting from a Default Loss Guarantee (DLG)-backed lending model to a pure distribution platform for loan products. This pivot was crucial in mitigating risks associated with credit defaults while maintaining its presence in the lending ecosystem.

The company has also been actively working to revive and stabilize its merchant and consumer lending operations, which were earlier under pressure from changing regulatory norms by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Market Watch: Will the Stake Sale Impact Sentiment?

Large block deals—especially when offered at a discount—often cause short-term jitters in the stock market. However, given that this transaction is anticipated and part of a known long-term exit plan by Antfin, analysts believe the impact on Paytm’s stock could be muted or temporary.

Moreover, institutional investors might view this block deal as a chance to accumulate Paytm shares at a discounted price, especially with the company showing signs of a turnaround and cleaning up its financial model.

Regulatory Winds and Strategic Shifts

Antfin’s decision to fully exit comes amid growing regulatory scrutiny of Chinese-origin investments in Indian digital platforms. Over the past few years, there has been a strong push from the Indian government to ensure ownership transparency and data sovereignty, especially in sectors that deal with sensitive user information and digital payments.

The block sale marks a turning point in Paytm’s shareholding structure, removing the last major Chinese backer and potentially easing any regulatory overhang on the stock.

What’s Next for Paytm?

With Antfin out of the picture, Paytm can now focus on the next phase of growth with a more India-friendly cap table and a clearer regulatory path. The fintech giant’s ability to deliver consistent operational performance and scale its financial services platform without taking on direct credit risk could help rebuild investor confidence.

As Paytm continues its transition into a tech-enabled financial distribution company, tomorrow’s block deal may not just be the end of Antfin’s journey—but the beginning of a new chapter for One97 Communications.