Foodtech major revamps office lunch breaks with smart menus, while deepening corporate outreach and expanding beyond food.

A New Era of Desk Dining: Introducing DeskEats

In a country where work-life balance is often more of an aspiration than a reality, Swiggy has introduced DeskEats, a new product aimed at simplifying mealtimes for India’s workforce. Announced recently, the service is already available across more than 7,000 tech parks, corporate offices, and business hubs in 30 cities, including the metros — Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Gurugram, and Kolkata.

DeskEats isn’t just another feature on the Swiggy app — it’s a curated food experience tailored for professionals constantly toggling between meetings and deadlines. All it takes is typing “office” or “work” into the Swiggy app, and a whole new menu designed for desk life opens up.

More Than Just Food: Menus Made for Workday Moods

Swiggy says DeskEats offers a staggering 7 lakh menu options from over 2 lakh partner restaurants. But what makes the offering stand out is its thoughtful curation. The platform classifies offerings into quirky, relatable categories such as:

Value Combos – Budget-friendly meals without compromising on taste

Deadline Desserts – Sweet stress busters for those all-nighters

One-Handed Grabbies – Easy-to-eat snacks for the multitaskers

Teamwork Bites – Shared meals for team lunches or brainstorming sessions

Healthy Nibbles – For the fitness-conscious office-goer

Sip-tastic Fuel – Beverages to keep the energy flowing

Stress Munchies – Comfort food for crunch time

According to Deepak Maloo, VP of Food Strategy at Swiggy, the company has “rethought how meal delivery fits into a hectic, high-achieving workplace.” With DeskEats, the goal is clear: make working lunches less of a hassle and more of a daily highlight.

Corporate Rewards Gain Momentum

DeskEats comes on the heels of Swiggy’s Corporate Rewards program, which launched just three months ago. The initiative allows companies to offer Swiggy perks — such as meal credits or vouchers — as part of wellness and engagement programs.

So far, the results have been encouraging: over 14,000 companies and 1.5 lakh employees have embraced the program. As remote, hybrid, and in-office work models evolve, Swiggy seems keen to be a part of the workplace benefits ecosystem.

Fighting for the Corporate Wallet: Zomato’s ZFE

Swiggy isn’t alone in chasing the office crowd. Its archrival Zomato launched Zomato for Enterprise (ZFE) last year, focusing on simplifying food ordering and expense management for corporate clients. While ZFE is more operationally focused on bulk and recurring orders, DeskEats takes a lifestyle-first approach with its mood- and situation-based food discovery.

The corporate battleground for food delivery is heating up, and both players are banking on convenience and customization to win long-term contracts and user loyalty.

Beyond Food: Swiggy’s Ambitious Diversification

Swiggy’s latest moves aren’t just confined to food delivery. In June 2025, the company rolled out a concierge service app called Crew, targeted at lifestyle and travel-related tasks. Earlier this year, it also launched Pyng, a professional services marketplace. Meanwhile, its delivery service Swiggy Genie has been temporarily paused as the company recalibrates its offerings.

This push into adjacent verticals reflects Swiggy’s ambition to become a super-app for urban India.

Q1 FY26: Revenue Surges, But Losses Mount

Despite the flurry of new launches, Swiggy’s bottom line remains under pressure. In Q1 FY26, the company’s net loss surged by 96% to ₹1,197 crore, compared to ₹611 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, this represented an 11% rise over the ₹1,081 crore loss in the previous quarter.

However, operating revenue grew by 54% YoY to ₹4,961 crore, signaling robust business traction. Swiggy’s rapid commerce arm, Instamart, also saw its losses triple YoY to ₹797 crore, though growth appeared to be plateauing sequentially.

The Road Ahead

With DeskEats, Swiggy is betting big on workplace integration. In a fast-paced economy where office-goers are constantly on the move, the demand for reliable, timely, and tailored food delivery is only expected to grow. Whether this new offering becomes a game-changer or just another experiment remains to be seen — but Swiggy has made its intentions clear: to be indispensable not just at home, but at work too.