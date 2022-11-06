AOC and Elon Musk Get Into an Ugly Twitter Spat Regarding the Blue Tick Feature

According to recent reports, Elon Musk and AOC got into another Twitter spat. This fight happened over the new feature that has been introduced by Elon Musk wherein the users have to pay $8 for getting the blue tick. Read the entire article to learn more.

The spat

On Tuesday, AOC mocked this move and tweeted, “Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that “free speech” is actually an $8/mo subscription plan”. Commenting on this tweet, Musk replied, “Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8”.

She also criticized Musk for “union busting” and added that all proceeds from her shop go to “community organizing like our Homework Helpers program which gives private tutoring to kids who’ve needed learning support since COVID”.

AOC later complained that her Twitter notifications and mentions were not working and alluded that it might be at the behest of Musk. In another tweet, she wrote, “One guy’s business plan for a $44 billion over-leveraged purchase is apparently to run around and individually ask people for $8. Remember that next time you question yourself or your qualifications.”

About the feature

Elon Musk has recently taken over the social media company and hence is introducing a lot of changes. One of them was that the people who have been banned will be allowed to come back to the platform only if they clear the process. The second is about the blue tick. Elon Musk has made getting the blue tick a paid feature. People now have to shell out $8 every month if they want to have the blue tick for their account. Cortez and Musk had a fight over this very feature wherein Cortez criticized him for making the blue tick a paid feature.

About Twitter

Twitter is a well-known social media company and is loved by people because of its unique format and the impact of the tweets. It gives people a chance to freely express themselves but in limited words. The social media platform has recently been through a lot of changes. It has been acquired by Elon Musk. Right after that, its staff including its CEO Parag Agarwal were fired by him. Many new changes have been introduced by the new boss, some of which have been mentioned above.