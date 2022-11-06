Former CEO and Co founder Jack Dorsey apologises for massive Twitter layoffs

On Saturday, former CEO and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey apologised to the staff of the company for growing the social media platform very quickly. This came in a day after half of the company’s 7500 workers were slashed off by the new company chief and owner Elon Musk.

Sharing a tweet, former CEO Jack Dorsey said, “I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologise for that.”

Many Twitter employees were eagerly waiting for a statement from their former boss, a well-known influential and charismatic figure in the Silicon Valley to react to the recent changes happening in In the company after the acquisition by Tesla chief in a lightening $44 billion deal.

in a Twitter post in April, Dorsey had endorsed this acquisition calling it “the right path” for the future of Twitter.

On Saturday, Dorsey wrote on Twitter, “Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment.”

earlier this spring, Jack Dorsey had left the Twitter’s board of directors but still remains an indirect shareholder in the company.

Musk took over Twitter in a mammoth 44 billion dollar deal last week. Now he quickly looks forward to dissolve its board and to fire its top liaison, Including the chief executive officer and other top managers.

Dorsey in his tweet, also said that, “I am grateful for, and love, everyone who has ever worked on Twitter. I don’t expect that to be mutual in this moment… Or ever…. And I understand.”

According to a report published by The Washington Post on October 20, 2022, Tesla owner and billionaire Elon Musk told prospective investors that he wishes to cut nearly 75 per cent of the Twitter staff as a part of his deal to take over the company.

The series of hurried amendments is already showing up with its negative consequences. The platform has already been sued for not giving proper information about its plan of firing about 3700 employees.