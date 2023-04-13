Apogee 2023: A Spectacular Start with Distinguished Alumni and Inspirational UPSC Topper

Soon after the Inauguration, people gathered for the Astro Club’s Night’s Watch, an all-night stargazing event. Pilani’s pollution-free skies were a huge plus, as many constellations and stars were visible through the highly capable dome telescope. RoboWars, one of the most anticipated events of the fest, kicked off Day 1 on a high note. As expected, it had healthy participation from college robotics teams from all across India who competed fiercely for a prize pool of Rs 1.3 Lakh. Throughout the day, several intriguing treasure hunts and escape rooms, such as Murder Mystery and Dexter’s Lab, put everyone’s wits to the test.

Suhani Shah’s mentalist act was the first of three professional shows and was a big hit among audiences, who were astounded by her extraordinary talent and showmanship.

Gambling Mathematics, organized by the Mathematics Association, combined the concepts of calculus and probability with gambling, making for a highly engaging game that tested the participants’ college math and luck. APOGEE also saw a slew of quizzes about astronomy, general awareness, electrical sciences, and about many more topics which tested the expertise of the quiz enthusiasts. Naalayak, a Chandigarh-based rock band, and Prabhdeep, a Punjab-based hip-hop rapper, took the stage late at night on the second day to enthrall audiences with the electrifying power of hip-hop and rock.

The Leadership Conclave on the third day featured a number of distinguished speakers from the fields of science, entrepreneurship, and the arts. As the final event of APOGEE on the 3rd of April, N2O, the standup comedy show, brought Siddharth Dudeja, Swati Sachdeva, and Karunesh Talwar to the stage. Masters of their craft, they entertained a jam-packed auditorium and left them with hilarious moments and unforgettable anecdotes. This closed the curtains on one of the most thrilling tech fests in the country.

