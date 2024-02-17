Many people had been hoping and expecting the Nintendo Switch 2 to be out later this year, but according to recent sources, the highly awaited system won’t be out until the early months of 2025. According to reports from Bloomberg, VGC, and Eurogamer, Nintendo allegedly informed game publishers that the Switch 2 was supposed to launch at the end of 2024 but would now likely launch in March 2025 at the earliest.

It will be an intriguing year for the original Switch, which recently surpassed 139.36 million units sold if this turns out to be accurate. As of right now, the only first-party releases we are aware of are Princess Peach: Showtime, which is scheduled for March 22, Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, and the reimagining of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, which is scheduled for later this year.

Journalist Pedro Henrique Lutti Lippe, who is located in Brazil, claims that he has five sources that tell him that the Nintendo Switch 2 will come out in the first quarter of 2025. Eurogamer & VGC, who each have their own sources, have added to the backing for this. Nintendo reportedly informed publishers that the new system will ship inside the previously announced launch schedule. Additionally, according to one of VGC’s insiders, Nintendo could be planning more first-party Switch exclusive titles to coincide with the release of their next gaming system.

Bloomberg was informed by Tokyo-based analyst Serkan Toto:

“Nintendo is likely looking at a pretty dry pipeline this year. The company will still try to keep the blockbusters for the next console, so 2024 might see more remakes of old Nintendo hits. In any case, 2024 will be a lot tougher for Nintendo without a new device.”

Rumors and Predictions Surrounding Nintendo’s Next System

Even though the system launch has been postponed until calendar 2025, Nintendo may still release it within its upcoming fiscal year, which ends in April 2025. The CEO of Tokyo-based game industry consulting Kantan Games, Dr. Serkan Toto, recently made the prediction that the next Nintendo system will go on sale for $400, which is $100 more than the Switch’s initial price. There’s also a potential that the system’s games would be priced at $70, similar to many PS5 and Xbox Series X/S titles.

The reported February Direct could perhaps shed some light on Nintendo’s 2024 release timetable. It’s likely that a Direct will be released in March or early February, given Nintendo has a history of doing so. It’s crucial to keep in mind that nothing is determined and that anything may happen with Nintendo. Plans also seem to alter frequently. As previously reported by VGC in the previous year, the industry consultant claims that Nintendo’s upcoming system would once again be portable.

Nintendo’s decision to introduce the Switch 2 in 2025 will be based on what is publicly announced. We don’t currently have a lot of that. However, we have learned that game developers are already in the process of creating new titles for the Switch 2. You can read more about this in our in-depth report above.