Apple 2023 MacBook lineup to include a new 15-inch MacBook Air

Apple Inc aims to extend its laptop selection next year with new, faster in-house CPUs, hoping to capture a larger portion of the market, according to individuals familiar with the subject.

According to the insiders who requested not to be identified since the plans aren’t public, the business is working on a bigger MacBook Air with a 15-inch screen for sale as early as next spring. This would be the first model of that size in the 14-year history of the MacBook Air. Apple is also working on its tiniest new laptop in years.

The new models highlight Apple’s goal of using in-house CPUs to win market share in a sector dominated by Lenovo Group Ltd. and HP Inc. The business introduced its latest microprocessor, the M2, at a developers conference earlier last week, after parting from longstanding partner Intel Corp in 2020. Better performance and fresh designs have aided the Mac lineup’s revival, which contributes to around 10% of Apple’s sales.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is presently developing a bigger MacBook Air with a 15-inch screen. According to the source, the laptop would have Apple’s new faster in-house CPU and will be available as early as next spring.

Apple debuted the MacBook Air in 2008 as “the world’s thinnest notebook,” a 13.3-inch laptop with 0.76 inches at its thickest point and 0.16 inches at its tapered narrowest. Apple’s first model with a 15-inch screen in the Air’s 14-year existence will be the rumored MacBook Air with a 15-inch screen.

The next 15-inch model is a larger version of Apple’s 13.6-inch MacBook Air, which was introduced this week at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022. According to sources, Apple had planned to release a 15-inch MacBook Air in 2022, but the 13.6-inch edition was scrapped.

Now, it appears that releasing the 15-inch MacBook Air model next year is Apple’s primary emphasis. Meanwhile, Apple revealed its next mobile operating system, iOS 16, during its presentation at WWDC 2022.

Apple’s Cupertino, California-based spokesman declined to comment on the company’s plans.

Apple released its previous 12-inch laptop with a thin body in 2015, but the gadget was panned for keyboard failures and occasionally slow performance. It’s unknown if the new 12-inch laptop will be a low-end gadget or a higher-end machine in the MacBook Pro lineup, which presently includes 13.3-inch, 14.2-inch, and 16.2-inch models.

Apple also marketed a 12-inch PowerBook, the forerunner to the MacBook Pro, between 2003 and 2006. It also sold a MacBook Air with an 11.6-inch screen for a short time. Apple’s new Mac processors, which are built on the same architecture as the iPhone and iPad, are intended to allow the corporation to increase performance within thinner shells.

