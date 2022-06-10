Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 leaks hints to feature a Primary ARM Cortex X3 CPU

Qualcomm has just released its latest flagship chip, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Although we wait expecting smartphones with much the same, the likely specifications of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC have leaked online, providing us an unprecedented glimpse at Qualcomm’s next-generation powerhouse chip.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will be manufactured by TSMC on the same 4nm node as the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. This, together with all the architectural updates, is believed to make the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 a considerably quicker and more efficient CPU than the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoCs. Scroll down for more details about the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 – What does it feature?

According to the most recent Weibo leaks, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will have an octa-core CPU with one high-performance core, four medium-performance cores, and three efficient CPU cores. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2’s primary high-performance core will be based on the future ARM Cortex-X3 architecture.

Two of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC’s four medium-performance cores will employ the new ARM Cortex-A720 architecture, while the other two will use the older ARM Cortex-A710 architecture. One of the reasons for employing a hybrid CPU cluster on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is to provide both performance and battery economy.

Finally, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2’s three efficient CPU cores will be built on the ARM Cortex-A520 architecture. This CPU core mix should help Qualcomm achieve higher performance while also reducing power consumption.

When will Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Launch

Qualcomm is likely to introduce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC before the end of 2022, as well as a few more processors for laptops and tablets alongside the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Phones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC are slated to join the market in the first quarter of 2023. According to the leak, the Xiaomi 13 might be the world’s first smartphone to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

However, there are way more details that should know about the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. With time coming and more updates being confirmed, we will be making sure to update for sure.

