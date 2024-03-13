Apple Steps Up to EU Rules: Big Changes Coming to iOS

In a bid to comply with the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), Apple is rolling out significant adjustments within its iOS ecosystem. With the recent release of iOS 17.4, the tech giant introduced substantial alterations to the iPhone and App Store framework, all geared toward aligning with the DMA’s stipulations. These updates encompass a range of measures, from backing alternative app marketplaces to tweaking business terms and enhancing in-app purchase options. Now, in response to feedback from developers, Apple is unveiling further adaptations.

Introducing Web Distribution: A Game-Changer for Developers

One of the most notable additions to Apple’s repertoire is the upcoming Web Distribution feature, slated for release later this spring. This groundbreaking feature will empower developers to offer their apps for direct download from their own websites, bypassing the traditional App Store pathway altogether.

Shifting Sands in App Marketplace Policies

Under the revised guidelines, app marketplaces now have the green light to exclusively showcase apps from their own stable of developers. Previously, these platforms were mandated to accept submissions from external developers. This shift in policy grants companies the freedom to curate app marketplaces solely for their own offerings, marking a departure from previous directives.

The Web Distribution Impact: Streamlining App Access

The introduction of Web Distribution represents a seismic shift in how apps can be accessed. With this feature, users will have the liberty to download apps directly from developers’ websites, sidestepping the need for the App Store or alternative marketplaces altogether.

Addressing DMA Mandates: Apple’s Response

These policy adjustments are in direct response to Apple’s commitment to comply with the DMA, which seeks to foster competition by opening up core platforms to third-party entities. By embracing alternative marketplaces and ushering in web distribution, Apple is pivoting its App Store model to meet regulatory requirements head-on.

Navigating Criticism and Meeting Requirements

While these updates herald greater flexibility for developers, they are not without their caveats. Developers opting for web distribution must adhere to Apple’s stringent guidelines and pony up the Core Technology Fee for each first annual install exceeding one million over the past year. Additionally, developers must maintain a pristine standing within the Apple Developer Program for a minimum of two continuous years and shoulder various responsibilities typically associated with app distribution.

Navigating the Landscape: Limitations and Exemptions

Despite the expanded distribution options, certain limitations persist. Only developers based in the EU are covered by these policies, and they must toe the line with Apple’s regulations to qualify for web distribution. Furthermore, non-profit organizations, select educational institutions, and government entities within the EU are exempt from the Core Technology Fee.

Impacts on Developers and End Users

The advent of web distribution presents both opportunities and challenges for developers. While it affords greater autonomy, developers must navigate Apple’s rigorous requirements and commit to ongoing obligations. End users may encounter some friction during app installations via web distribution, but the option provides a viable alternative to circumvent third-party stores and associated fees.

Adapting External Linking Policies

In tandem with these distribution changes, Apple has relaxed its rules regarding external linking within apps. Developers now have greater latitude in crafting promotions, discounts, and deals, with Apple’s design templates transitioning from mandatory to optional.

As Apple continues to fine-tune its iOS distribution policies, developers and users alike must acclimate to the evolving landscape shaped by regulatory imperatives and industry dynamics.