Apple AirPods Pro 2 is expected to launch this Fall with new Color options for AirPods Pro Max

Apple is slated to release a slew of new goods this year, including the second-generation AirPods Pro. The earphones have long been predicted to appear, and we now have some information on when they will be available. There might also be anything relating to the AirPods Pro Max.

The AirPods Pro 2 Release Date Has Been Revised

Mark Gurman’s recent Power On newsletter suggests that the AirPods Pro 2 (as Apple is expected to call them) will be released this fall. This might happen concurrently with the release of the 2022 iPhone 14 series.

Alternatively, Apple may have a separate event to unveil the new AirPods Pro and other goods. Given that the AirPods Pro has been out for over three years, an addition to the “Pro” audio portfolio this year sounds like a smart option. To recall, Apple only recently revamped the regular AirPods series with the release of the AirPods 3.

Gurman also claims that Apple may release additional color options for the high-end AirPods Pro Max headphones. We don’t know what to expect just now. The headphones are now available in Silver, Space Grey, Sky Blue, Pink, and Green. A price decrease is also predicted, but we don’t know if it will occur. It is currently priced at Rs 66,100, due to a recent price increase in India.

Apple may possibly release an update for the AirPods Pro Max to accommodate new capabilities such as lossless audio playback. The AirPods Pro 2 is also likely to support this feature.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Expected Features and Specs

Aside from lossless audio capability, the AirPods Pro 2 is expected to include a new design. The business might opt for an in-ear design, thereby bidding goodbye to the present stem design. The earbuds will most likely contain an updated processor for increased performance and communication, as well as improved and longer battery life.

Apple’s next audio product may also come in two sizes and have a sound-emitting charging case, which may aid in the recovery of misplaced AirPods. Some fitness and health-related elements, as well as other enhancements, may be supported.

You should be aware that these data are yet hearsay, and we will have to wait for formal confirmation. We’ll keep you updated on any additional information we learn regarding the upcoming AirPods and other Apple goods.

