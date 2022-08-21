Apple AirPods Pro 2 to launch with iPhone 14 series in September

If we go with Apple’s timeline, usually we get to see Apple coming with its latest new lineup of iPhones in every year September. However, going with this tradition now again we will see Apple launching its latest new lineup of iPhones which will be the iPhone 14 series for 2022.

For this year’s event, we will again get to see this iPhone 14 come in various variants including two standard models and also two new Pro models too. If we go by the latest new report, it’s been said that this new Apple event will be including the launch of the iPhone 14 and its new smartwatch for this year which will the Watch Series 8.

Adding more to this report, it’s been also said that Apple will be adding another new product which will be its new AirPods 2 as well. To know more about these products, here is what we have got for you:

Apple iPhone 14 Series Launch

For this year’s September launch, Apple iPhone 14 series will be getting its main light spot. As we mentioned, there will be four different models coming for iPhone 14 this year, this will include a standard, standard max, and then the pro models which will have pro and pro max models too.

Here we have rumors claiming that the standard variant will be coming with A15 Bionic Soc and the Pro model will be settling up with the latest new A16 Bionic Soc onboard.

From the camera perspective, there won’t be any such changes on the camera of regular iPhone models but the pro models will see a camera upgrade too.

Getting to the pricing side, we have reports claiming that the price for these new iPhone 14 models will be seeing a price hike too. However, reports claim that the price will be starting from $899 and then will be going up to $1,199 for which you will be getting the iPhone 14 Pro Max model.

Apple AirPods 2 – Will it be launched alongside iPhone 14?

Apple AirPods made their first appearance to the public eyes back in 2019 and since that year, the AirPods have been released by adding more and more features to its every year predecessor.

However, regarding these AirPods, we have claims saying that this new AirPods 2 Pro for this year will be coming making its appearance during this launch event too.

Also, it’s been said that these new AirPods will be featuring updates on the design side of AirPods compared to is previous year’s modes too. As per the popular Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo it’s been said that these new AirPods will be getting the support for Lightning Connector too.