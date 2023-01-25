How appealing is it to get Apple’s brand-new AirPods Pro 2nd generation for as little as Rs. 1,150 during this Flipkart Big Savings sale? It seems improbable, isn’t it? But now that the e-commerce giant has launched their new Big Savings Sales for this year and we have numerous things that will be sold at a significant discount, it’s no longer difficult.

There are a few restrictions, like bank discounts and exchange offers, if you want to purchase this new Apple flagship earbud. Therefore, we strongly urge you to look at it:

Buy Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation for Rs. 1,150 on Flipkart

The new Big Savings Day sale has already begun on Flipkart, and among the numerous items that will be discounted is the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation. But if you go ahead and check the price of Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation, you’ll discover that they are now being offered at a premium price of Rs. 21,400.

But the price of these 2nd Generation earphones might be further reduced! According to the most recent deal, you can truly trade in your old device for these brand-new Apple AirPods 2nd Generation earphones and receive a significant discount.

Exchange your phone with Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation

It’s not just earbuds, either! You may, however, exchange your old smartphone! Yes, you may trade in your old smartphone for a pair of Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation. You are eligible for a maximum discount of Rs. 19,000, according to Flipkart.

Bank discounts for Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation

After getting a maxed discount of Rs. 19,000, now you will be able to avail of extra discount through bank offers, where it’s been said that you will be able to avail extra discount worth Rs. 1250. However, this bank offer is only applicable to Federal as well as HSBC bank holders. And, as a piece of relieving news, the users won’t be required to only have Credit Cards but also you can get this offer by using a Debit Card too.

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation – What does it feature?

Nevertheless, if you’ve already made up your mind to purchase this new flagship, we’ve got you covered with the specifications of the new earphones. You can acquire support for MagSafe charging right here. So, sure, quicker wireless charging is possible.

The H2 SoC, a new and improved audio chipset from Apple, has also been included. It will primarily benefit consumers by delivering greater audio output and a long battery life of up to 6 hours.

Additionally, this chipset is supplied to give head tracking and improved, enhanced spatial audio. With all of these features, you will be getting the support for best-in-class Active Noise Cancellation features too.