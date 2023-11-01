Apple AirTags Gets 2A61 Firmware Update: What’s New?

Cupertino giant Apple is slowly sending new and improved firmware updates to its AirTag users. The gradual release of the latest firmware update by Apple reveals some new features and adds a layer of security for its users.

Apple Air Tags 2A61 Firmware Update – Timeline Explained

The details about the new Firmware update are slowly being revealed online. The firmware update’s assigned build number is 2A61, and it is slowly being rolled to all the devices.

Many of you may still need to receive the update. Well, if you are among those, here is the complete timeline to clarify things for you.

As per the claims by a developer named Aronp613 on X, the newly distributed firmware update is only sent to one person of the total Apple Tag users on the 31st of October, and estimates share that around the next 10% of users will be receiving the same update by 7th of November. The number will be growing by 25% by the 14th of November.

The developer also clarified that all of the Apple Tags around will be receiving this new update by the 28th of November this year, so you won’t have to wait a more extended period.

If you can manually force to update your Apple Tags, as of now, Apple has not enabled or given the option to the users to manually update to the new update, so you guys should wait a bit.

What’s New About Apple Air Tags 2A61 Firmware Update

Many Apple Air Tag users might be curious about the new updates and features coming with a new firmware update. Well, unfortunately, Apple hasn’t confirmed to update what’s new we will get with this feature.

If you are taking our take, then this new firmware update will be about making changes for performance improvements, and of course, you will get to see some bug fixes too.

Expected Bug Fixes with Apple Firmware 2A61 Update

Talking about the bug fixes, as we mentioned above, no such confirmed updates are shared about the specific bug fixes.

If we consider bugs reported from the previous times, the last update was scheduled and sent to the user a year before, in 2022, when the major bug related to the accelerometer was fixed.

It’s been a year since a new firmware update was revealed, and in this course, a few bugs, including the famous and latest bug on False Alarm, were reported.

Talking about the bug, many users claimed that the Air Tags’s anti-stalking feature had some bugs, which resulted in the user being confused with the false alarms.

Users have shared that they received alert notifications about Air Tag tracking their location, mainly at midnight.

This is among the significant issues circulated on the Internet, and we believe that Apple will be developing a bug fix for this upcoming firmware update.

What Are the Latest Leaks and Rumors about Apple Airtag 2?

Apple’s first generation Air Tags was a huge success. However, right after the first generation, the rumors for the next or, let’s say, the second generation Air Tags, which will be called Apple AirTag 2, started to circulate online.

Talking about the latest update, we have a report from a famous and credible Apple tipster named Ming-Chi Kuo, who reportedly shared that the next generation Apple Air Tag 2 has now stepped to the final stages of launches, where now the new device is going through Mass product and is expected to make it’s way to the public in the fourth quarter of 2024.

As of now, there is yet to be an update on what and all improvements we will get to see, but we will be updating you as soon as possible.

