Apple AirTags now sending false alerts to iPhone users

Reports suggest that Apple AirTags are showing signs of a new problem following the receipt of anti-stalking measures. Apparently, these devices from Apple Inc are sending fake notifications to owners, leading to utter confusion. Evidently, iPhone users are receiving alerts from a supposed AirTag keeping track of their location. Turns out, this is occurring even when no such AirTag is available in the specified area. These notifications are specifically coming in the middle of the night, with the tech giant still not ready with a solution to it. Undoubtedly, this new bug has become a source of great distress among users of iPhones.

Reportedly, the most common time for these fake alerts to pop in is at a juncture at night, when the iPhones are reportedly getting an unidentified AirTag alarm. Moreover, it even comes with a map that points out the location of the one tracking, with the duration of the entire activity. Particularly in these cases, users informed to witness straight lines ranging from their said location. With Apple’s advanced technology, one would not expect such a bug to occur, which clearly went unnoticed by the tech giant at the time of software development.

The continuing issues with AirTags:

These alarms are clearly an extension of Apple’s new suite of anti-stalking functions. Not long ago, the AirTag came forward as a rather problematic piece of technology for being extensively used for stalking purposes. Reports came up regarding stalkers exploiting AirTags to track people’s location, possibly following them to their destinations. Moreover, these were used to try and steal cars, with the trackers attached to wheels and bumpers. The tech giant had to work to address these concerns and solve them by introducing certain anti-stalking features for its prevention.

These alerts were the solution that the tech company came up with in order to inform the users in case of a potential case of tracking. However, it seemed to have come with a new issue leading to unnecessary alerts to iPhones. Reports specified how it was due to a malfunction of the safety feature leading to the false alarms on the iPhones. Apparently, there have been instances where even AirPods seemed to send similar alerts.

Now people await the solution that Apple would come up with for the issue. Clearly, Apple’s AirTags has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons, owing to the issues it has been facing with its tracking features.