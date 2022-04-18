One of the big questions answered this week is what the revenue distribution will look like for Horizon Worlds, the virtual reality social app for Meta (formerly known as Facebook) and subdivisions are the most anticipated characters from the future Horizon world builders.

Meta told Business Insider that while the Horizon Worlds fee will likely be paid by anyone promoting the Horizon Worlds item, the second fee will fluctuate depending on the platform used to access it, which would not be inherently Meta Quest store. Creators will receive 52.5% of pre-tax revenue from the sale of virtual items and experiences after paying the fees charged by the Meta Quest Store and Horizon Worlds. Meta Business Insider told Business Insider that while the second commission will be paid by whoever sells the Horizon Worlds product, the platform fee will vary based on the platform used to access it, which doesn’t have to be the Meta Quest store.

The Meta Quest Store fee refers to the fee for gross sales made through the Metas VR sports and app marketplace, known as the Oculus store. Upon receiving the comment by Apple, a Meta spokesperson told Business Insider that retailer Meta Quest’s board is being used to offset the cost of its virtual reality devices.

Speaking to Verge, Metas, VP of Horizon, it is known that collecting Horizon Worlds is “pretty aggressive” and charging Horizon Worlds can be really aggressive compared to the Valves it provides to merchandise creators. Responding to the plan, Apple spokesman Fred Sainz told MarketWatch that Metas is just being hypocritical, and if he complains about App Store fees, he wants to charge creators even more. Observation shows that if Metas wants to use the App Store for free, they are willing to accept creators and small businesses using them. The Metas CTO responded to the quote with a rather lukewarm comment that Apple makes significant profits from hardware and software, while Meta subsidizes its VR hardware and therefore must charge higher fees for software. Philip Rosedale, Founder of Linden Labs Second Life Online Virtual World, will rejoin the project as a strategic consultant to guide its entry into the Metaverse.

In addition to premium memberships and fees to use a virtual territory, Horizon Worlds’ base rate when users transfer money into or out of their virtual economy, as well as withdrawals, ranges from 3.5% to 7.5%, says Brad Oberweger, Executive President Creator of Second Life, Linden Lab.