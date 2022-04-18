No More Heroes 3 Is Coming To PC This Fall

XSEED Games has announced that No More Heroes III will release on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S in Fall 2022. Initially, No More Heroes 3 was released exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. More Heroes 3 coming to North America this fall on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC. Later this year, No More Heroes III is coming to PC, as well as Xbox and PlayStation consoles, offering improved graphics, better frame rates, and faster loading times.

Our favorite otaku assassin returns! Travis Touchdown has been forced out of retirement to defend not only Santa Destroy, but Earth itself! Bring on the beam katana and take on Travis' toughest challenge yet in #NoMoreHeroes3, coming this fall to PS4, PS5, Xbox, and PC! pic.twitter.com/kdEJnonUd5 — XSEED Games (@XSEEDGames) April 15, 2022

If No More Heroes 3 had a one-year exclusivity contract, it would expire at the end of August 2022, the game’s potential release window. The console version of No More Heroes 3 Day 1 will be released in the fall of 2022 and will include a picture book, CD, and motorcycle license plate. Many Nintendo games can make their way over to other platforms judging by the power next-gen consoles and PC offer and we’ll have to wait for more information to come.