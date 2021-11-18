Apple announces new Self Service Repair program

In an unexpected move, Apple has unveiled a new Self Service Repair initiative to assist you in repairing Apple equipment yourself.

The new Apple Self Service Repair program is now available, with more devices to be added in early 2022. Customers will be able to purchase Apple authentic parts as well as everything they need to repair their own devices.

Apple will first offer parts for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, as well as M1-based Macs, and will expand to sell parts for additional devices in the future.

At first, only the most common components will be offered, such as an iPhone display, battery, and camera, as these are the parts that are typically repaired the most.

“Creating greater access to Apple genuine parts gives our customers even more choice if a repair is needed,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “In the past three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of service locations with access to Apple genuine parts, tools, and training, and now we’re providing an option for those who wish to complete their own repairs.”

Customers will be required to examine a Repair Manual for their device and certify that they have read it before they can get components. According to Apple, this is done to ensure that customers can securely repair their device.

This is fantastic news for customers, and it is something that many people and companies, including iFixit, have been advocating for. It will provide customers a lot more options for who they can fix their devices with.

They have the option of taking it to an Apple Store, a third-party repairer, or repairing it themselves. More information about this new program can be found at Apple via the link provided below.

The following is a representation of how the Self Service Repair Program works: